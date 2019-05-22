Arsenal news: The staggering bonus Gunners will earn if they beat Chelsea in the Europa League final

Burnley FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Arsenal and their players are set to earn a staggering amount of money if they manage to overcome London rivals Chelsea and lift the Europa League trophy later this month.

In case you didn't know...

The Gunners are set to face Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea side in the Europa League final in Baku at the end of the month and will hope to lift their first European title since winning the now-defunct European Cup Winners' Cup in 1994.

While Chelsea have already secured Champions League football next season, the Gunners' only hope of playing in the elite continental competition is by winning the Europa League.

A victory would not only serve a footballing purpose for the north London outfit but would also mean the club will receive some much-needed financial aid.

Unai Emery already has around £40 million as his summer transfer budget but winning the Europa League would add to the sum significantly.

The heart of the matter

It has been reported that the Arsenal players would share a £10 million bonus between themselves should they beat Chelsea in the Europa League final.

This means each player will be earning between £100,000 and £500,000. The same applies to Chelsea players as well if the Blues defeat the Gunners in the final.

Given that Arsenal's summer transfer plans are incredibly dependent on the results of the Europa League final, the Gunners have more to lose than their London rivals.

What's next?

Arsenal, who have not played in the Champions League since the 2016-17 campaign, will hope to get back to playing with Europe's elite teams next season.

The Gunners have a behind-closed-doors friendly against Austrian outfit LASK Linz on Thursday as they prepare for the big European final.

The players will then fly to Baku on Saturday, which is a good few days before the Europa League final clash against Chelsea on May 29th.