Weekly Wages of Arsenal squad: Who earns how much?

Gone are the days when Arsenal was revered all around Europe. The men in red & white with Arsene Wenger at the helm conquered top-flight football in England. They also exhibited an exceptional style of play in continental competitions.

However, present-day Arsenal is just a shadow of its glorious past. Mikel Arteta and his squadron are doing their best to maintain their reputation of being one of Premier League's 'Big Six'. However, the start to the 2021/22 season has been the worst in the club's 135-year history.

1974 - Today is the first day that Arsenal will end bottom of the English top-flight table having played at least three league matches since 25th October 1974. Miserable. pic.twitter.com/0GY5CeJlNt — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 28, 2021

Nevertheless, the Gunners are doing their best to get back on their feet again. They have made a few notable signings by splashing money this summer. While we will have to wait until the end of the season to see how they fare, let's take a deep dive into Arsenal's payroll this season.

Weekly Wages of Arsenal players

#26 Folarin Balogun — £2,300/Week

Lauded by pundits as the next Ian Wright, the New York native — Folarin Balogun joined Arsenal in 2020 after almost signing for their city rivals Tottenham.

Enjoying his first year at the Emirates Stadium, mostly in the Europa League, the youngster has now featured for Arsenal in two of their league games.

#25 Takehiro Tomiyasu — £13,000/Week

Takehiro Tomiyasu was signed on the deadline day this summer

The former Bolognese defender, who can ace center and full-back roles, was signed by Arsenal on deadline day. He is tied to the club until 2025 with the option of an additional year.

He exhibited sparks of brilliance in the J1 League and the Belgian League. Now, the Japanese international is awaiting an opportunity to make his mark in one of Europe's top-five leagues.

#24 Emile Smith-Rowe — £20,000/Week

Emile Smith-Rowe is the club's new number 10

Deployed at the heart of Arsenal's midfield, Mikel Arteta's trusted player Emile Smith-Rowe is next on our list.

Even though the Londoners displayed poor performances in their first three games, Smith-Rowe had his share of brilliance. The 23-year-old is seemingly Arsenal's answer to long-due midfield issues.

#23 Nuno Tavares — £27,000/Week

Nuno Tavares was signed from Benfica

Rising through the ranks of Benfica, Nuno Tavares arrived at Arsenal's training facility as another youth star to be given the opportunity by gaffer Mikel Arteta.

The promising left-back also made an appearance in Arsenal's 2021/22 opener against Brentford as a second-half substitute.

#22 Bukayo Saka — £30,000/Week

Saka was Arsenal's player of the year 2020/21

Arsenal's player of the year 2020/21 — Bukayo Saka is also one of their top guns this season. The shirt number 7 Gunner is dangerous when placed alongside captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the left.

It is highly expected of this England international to come up big to save the club from its miseries.

💬 "How do I even say thank you for all of this?"



Just look at the incredible love and support from our fans to @BukayoSaka87



Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vznIV7Ubmn — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 4, 2021

#21 Aaron Ramsdale — £35,000/Week

Aaron Ramsdale is tipped to be Arsenal's first choice goalkeeper the next season

Arsenal's second-choice goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who came from Sheffield United this summer, pockets a salary of £35,000/Week.

His heroics with AFC Bournemouth and Sheffield United made Arteta entrust the 23-year-old with the responsibility of being Bernd Leno's second-fiddle.

