Arsenal progress in Europa League but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's form remains a concern

Arsenal are in contention to win the Europa League after successfully advancing to the quarter-finals. The Gunners secured qualification to the next stage after beating Olympiacos over two legs.

Despite losing 1-0 to the Greek side at the Emirates on Thursday, Mikel Arteta’s men still advanced to the quarter-finals, having won the first leg 3-1.

It has been a rollercoaster season for Arsenal so far but they still have the chance to end the season with a trophy and the Europa League represents their most realistic chance of winning silverware.

As it stands, the Gunners face an uphill task to finish in the Premier League's top four, but winning the Europa League is also an alternative route for Arsenal to qualify for the Champions League.

Questions over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s commitment

Thursday’s performance was far from convincing and Arsenal deservedly lost to Olympiacos. Mikel Arteta's biggest worry, though, remains the form of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Arsenal captain was dropped for last week’s North London derby against Tottenham over disciplinary issues and didn’t do much to redeem himself on his return.

Named in the starting line-up against Olympiacos, Aubameyang wasted several clear-cut chances, with his attitude and effort raising further questions over his commitment.

This is a player that Arsenal fought tooth and nail to tie down in the summer despite his age. The 31-year-old has also enjoyed Arteta’s support since the Spaniard was appointed head coach but things don’t appear rosy between the striker and his manager at the moment.

The evidence was clear in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s performance against Olympiakos. He played like a player who lacked desire and that should trouble Arteta, especially with tougher fixtures set to come in the next few weeks.

The more I think about the Aubameyang/Arteta thing, the less I like it. Turning up a bit late shouldn’t warrant being dropped for a NLD, and for our manager to publicly shame our captain & best player in the way he did was wrong & disrespectful. I stand with ⁦@Auba⁩. #afc pic.twitter.com/noCtpSvyE9 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 16, 2021

Arsenal have manageable route to Europa League final

Earlier on Friday, the Europa League draw was held with Arsenal drawing Slavia Prague in the quarter-finals. While the Gunners are clear favourites in the tie, they cannot underestimate the Czech Republic side.

Slavia Prague have already eliminated Leicester City and Rangers from the competition and will certainly be tough customers. Arsenal, though, have enough quality to triumph in the tie.

“Really happy to be through. We had a tough opponent, so happy to be through," Arteta told BT Sport after the Olympiacos game.

"Sometimes we have to be fair with ourselves - we were nowhere near the levels we could be. We were unstable with the ball and we gave it away. It's impossible when you give the ball away to have any structure. We created enough chances to win but were nowhere near the levels in which we can perform,” finished the Arsenal manager.

It was a close shave for Arsenal against Olympiacos but the Gunners will need to up their game in the next round if they’re going to emerge winners of the Europa League.

They have a favourable draw – Arsenal will face Villarreal or Dinamo Zagreb if they beat Slavia Prague – and the Gunners must not let themselves down this time.