Arsenal vs Olympiacos prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Arsenal are set to play host to Olympiacos on Thursday at the Emirates Stadium for the second leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League.

Arsenal come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in the English Premier League. Goals from young Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard and French striker Alexandre Lacazette ensured victory for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. Argentine forward Erik Lamela scored the consolation goal for Tottenham Hotspur, and was sent off in the second-half.

Olympiacos, on the other hand, beat Larissa 3-1 in the Super League Greece on Sunday. Goals from Egyptian striker Ahmed Hassan, Greek right-back Thanasis Androutsos and experienced Morocco international Youssef El-Arabi sealed the deal for Pedro Martins' Olympiacos. Slovenian forward Marko Nunic scored the sole goal for Larissa.

Arsenal vs Olympiacos Head-to-Head

In 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Arsenal have won six games and lost five.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this month for the first leg of the Round of 16, with Arsenal beating Olympiacos 3-1. Goals from Norway international Martin Odegaard, Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes and Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny secured the win for the Gunners. Striker Youssef El-Arabi scored the goal for Olympiacos.

Arsenal form guide in the English Premier League: W-D-W-L-W

Olympiacos form guide in the Super League Greece: W-W-W-D-L

Arsenal vs Olympiacos Team News

Arsenal

Arsenal could be without talented youngster Bukayo Saka, with the England international nursing an injury. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Mikel Arteta is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Bukayo Saka

Suspended: None

Olympiacos

Meanwhile, Olympiacos manager Pedro Martins will be unable to call upon the services of veteran Greek centre-back Avraam Papadopoulos, Portuguese centre-back Ruben Semedo and Greek winger Mario Vrousai. There are doubts over the availability of Senegalese centre-back Ousseynou Ba.

Injured: Ruben Semedo, Mario Vrousai, Avraam Papadopoulos

Doubtful: Ousseynou Ba

Suspended: None

Arsenal vs Olympiacos Predicted XI

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, David Luiz, Pablo Mari, Cedric Soares, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith Rowe, Willian, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Olympiacos Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Jose Sa, Kenny Lala, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Yann M'Vila, Jose Holebas, Bruma, Andreas Bouchalakis, Mady Camara, Giorgos Masouras, Mathieu Valbuena, Youssef El-Arabi

Arsenal vs Olympiacos Prediction

Arsenal are 10th in the Premier League, but come into this game after a confidence-boosting win over rivals Tottenham Hotspur. The Gunners will be the favourites to win this game.

Olympiacos, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table in the Super League Greece. They have caused Arsenal problems before, and the likes of Youssef El-Arabi and Mathieu Valbuena could prove to be crucial.

Arsenal should be able to triumph here, although Olympiacos might cause some problems.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-0 Olympiacos

