Arsenal reportedly looking to sign one more player before transfer window ends

Aakanksh Sanketh FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.39K // 25 Jul 2018, 13:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Unai Emery will look to sign one more player before the start of next season

What's the rumour?

As the 2018-19 Premier League season lies just a wee way ahead of us, clubs across the league will do their best to make last-ditch signings in order to bolster their respective sides ahead of what promises to be a gruelling and challenging season.

Arsenal finished last season in 6th place with 63 points - 37 points away from 1st-placed Manchester City. Not only did they replace Arsene Wenger with Unai Emery, but have also made a total of 5 new signings to refurbish the London-based side.

Now, according to reports from Goal.com, new manager, Emery, has claimed that he is happy with how the team is shaping up but also admitted that the club could look to sign one other player before the end of the transfer window.

In case you didn't know...

In order to stake a claim for the Premier League title this season, Arsenal have already been fairly active in the transfer market, making as many as 5 signings this summer for a combined fee of about €79 million.

Stephan Lichtsteiner (from Juventus for free), Bernd Leno (from Bayer Leverkusen for €25 million) and Sokratis Papastathopoulos (from Borussia Dortmund for €16 million) represent Arsenal's defensive acquisitions, while midfielders Lucas Torreira (from Sampdoria for €30 million) and Matteo Guendouzi (from FC Lorient for €8 million) were recruited to beef up the attack.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to the club's official website, Emery said:

“I am very happy with how the club is working and we are working every day on how we can improve"

“I am with the players and those who have arrived this week, I am very happy with and I said at the last press conference that if there is an opportunity to try to sign one player, then we are looking.”

According to the report from Goal.com, Emery and Arsenal are in search for a pacy winger and the club has subsequently been linked with Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman.

However, the 22-year-old Frenchman was quick to dismiss these rumours, stating that he has had no contact from the Gunners.

Video:

Arsenal are currently training in Singapore and will look to put in their best next season.

What's next?

The 2018-19 Premier League season will allow Arsenal a chance to rebuild after Arsene Wenger's departure. The team looks like its rearing to go under Unai Emery's able tutelage.

With their first two games being scheduled against Manchester City and Chelsea, Emery will hope for the best. If the Gunners can somehow manage to sign someone as electrifying as Kingsley Coman, they sure could be a side to watch out for next season.