Alexis Sanchez wants out but Arsenal are right to stand firm

Arsenal should keep hold of Alexis Sanchez, with or without a new contract.

by Arjun Nandakumar Opinion 24 Jul 2017, 22:42 IST

Sanchez wants out but should Arsenal allow him to leave?

Since the beginning of last season, the Arsenal fans have been sweating over the future of the mercurial Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean only has a year left on his current Arsenal contract. When quizzed about the player's future, Arsene Wenger has maintained that the club have plenty of time to sort it out and have no intention of selling the superstar.

Contrary to Wenger's public stance, various reports suggest that Sanchez has no intention of signing a new deal unless his wage demands of £400,000/week are met by the club. The fact that Sanchez has not put pen to paper on a new deal has sparked the interest of Arsenal's rivals, with Manchester City being a very likely destination. Recent reports suggest that both City and Paris Saint-Germain are in the running for his signature.

Wenger does not want to sell, or so he says...

From the start of the transfer window, Wenger has maintained that he does not want to offload Sanchez because Arsenal have "no need to sell." Many considered new recruit Alexandre Lacazette as Sanchez's replacement but in recent press conferences, Wenger has stated that he plans to use both Sanchez and Lacazette in his starting lineup.

Many see Wenger's stance as a false one because during an interview in his home country, Chile, Sanchez stated that his desire was to play in the Champions League. Even though the Arsenal No. 7 stated that he wants Champions League football, he went on to say that the decision does not depend on him because he is still under contract at Arsenal.

Although Wenger has been standing firm over his decision, Arsenal fans have heard it all before, but if they manage to keep Alexis, it would be a huge boost for the club.

The right stance?

Wenger has reiterated the fact that Sanchez is not for sale

Too many times in the past Arsenal have been bullied into making sales by clubs that are financially superior to them. A trend that has hampered the club's progress for far too long.

The question of whether Sanchez would be happy if he is forced to stay is one that still needs answering. Personally, I believe that if the 28-year-old is asked to stay, he will give his all for the shirt, whether it be for a year or for many years to come. The one thing that has always stood out about Alexis is the fact that regardless of what is going on around him, when he gets on the football pitch, he is a professional who simply wants to play the game. Amidst all the uncertainties and rumors that surrounded him last season, he managed to have his best season till date, scoring 24 goals and assisting a further 10 in the league. Besides, Sanchez has not come out and said that he will not return to Arsenal, and if he is asked to stay, he will give his best for the club.

Also read: 5 repercussions for Arsenal and Arsene Wenger should Alexis Sanchez leave for Manchester City

Many feel that from the club's perspective it makes no sense to keep Sanchez for a year and let him move for free at the end of next season. While this is a legitimate concern, the issue lies in the personnel Arsenal can bring in to fill the Chilean's shoes. The likes of Riyad Mahrez and Thomas Lemar have been thrown around as potential replacements for Sanchez, but judging from last season Mahrez is not good enough and Lemar would need some time to adjust to the Premier League. It would make sense to sign one of the two while keeping Sanchez because if he were to leave at the end of the season next year, Arsenal would have a player who has been with the club for a year and knows what it is all about.

While it would be a financial risk to keep the Chilean for another year, from a footballing perspective it is a risk worth taking for Arsenal because Sanchez is the club's best player.

For the player himself, staying at Arsenal would mean that he gets to be the main man for another year. He is also beloved by the Arsenal faithful. While he may not be able to play in the UCL, he could have a real crack at the Premier League title, which has always been a priority for the club. Whether Sanchez likes to admit it or not, Wenger is the manager at club level that has been able to get the best out of him by giving him the freedom to express himself. Even if he does not have a successful season (which is very unlikely) he has the complete autonomy to choose whether he wants to go, but if he has a successful season and Arsenal finish with major honors, there would be no reason for him to move on to another club.

If Sanchez stays another year, the chances of him signing a long term contract are higher because with him in the team, Arsenal's front line looks like one that could easily challenge and achieve major honors this season and in the end, trophies are all that Sanchez wants. By having another strong season for the Gunners, the chances that the club will offer the player higher wages are also stronger.

Sanchez had his best ever season in 2016/17

If the Emirates Stadium outfit do manage to convince the player to stay, it would be a clear change in the manner in which the club are run. This would show that the club are prioritizing trophies over financial benefits. Football is a business in the end, but for far too long Arsenal have been only worried about financial stability, and now it is high time that the club show ambition to win major silverware. The best way to send that message would be to keep a hold of Alexis Sanchez, regardless of whether it is for a year or the long-term.

While it may not seem so on the surface, the decision to keep Sanchez for another season could be one that benefits both parties. On a parting note, which other club would give his dogs, Atom and Humber, a giant banner all to themselves?

Fetching more content...