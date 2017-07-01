5 repercussions for Arsenal and Arsene Wenger should Alexis Sanchez leave for Manchester City

If Alexis Sanchez moves to Manchester City, it'd be a case of dj vu all over again for Arsenal.

by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jul 2017, 21:10 IST

Arsenal finished 18 points behind Chelsea last season

According to various reports, Alexis Sánchez’s move to Manchester City is getting closer by the day. It’s believed that the Chilean has already agreed on personal terms with City, all that’s remaining is for the clubs to decide on a transfer fee.

The fact that the 28-year old hasn’t signed a new contract yet implies he’s looking for greener pastures. If this transfer was to go through, it would send seismic waves across the Premier League. Not only would it leave Arsenal in ruins, it’d go a long way in establishing Pep Guardiola’s vision at Manchester City.

Arsène Wenger promised that the Chilean would be wearing an Arsenal shirt next season, but only time will tell if the gaffer can keep that promise.

Here are five repercussions for Arsenal and Arsène Wenger should Alexis Sánchez leave for Manchester City.

#5 Big club status revoked

Maybe this is where Arsenal were always meant to be. Perhaps Arsène Wenger just came to raise expectations before the natural position of the club was restored back to factory settings. Because now, the Gunners are languishing in 5th place with Europa League football on the cards next season.

They’re outside of the exclusive top four, losing their best academy players every summer and are on the verge of losing their star forward. This doesn’t sound like the day to day operations of a big club, and if Arsène Wenger sanctions the sale of the Chilean, nobody can call Arsenal a big club again.