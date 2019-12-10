Arsenal's 3 most successful January signings of the Premier League era

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10 Dec 2019, 15:32 IST

Arsenal broke their transfer record to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January 2018

The January transfer window is just weeks away from reopening and one club who could do with a couple of new players to boost their form in the Premier League right now is Arsenal.

The Gunners are currently without a permanent manager, and clearly have some holes in their squad, but thankfully they’ll have a chance to change that once the window opens.

Arsenal are a club who have some history with the January window, as some of their most successful recent signings joined in the month. Here are the Gunners’ three best January signings in the Premier League era.

#3 Andrey Arshavin (2009)

Andrey Arshavin was responsible for some great moments at Arsenal

After starring for Russia in Euro 2008 during their unexpected run to the semi-finals of the tournament, it was clear that Andrey Arshavin was destined for a bigger club than Zenit St. Petersburg, so it was a surprise when he didn’t move during that summer.

Instead, the attacking midfielder signed with Arsenal in January 2009 on Deadline Day for a fee of around £15m, becoming the Gunners’ then-record signing.

The Russian had an instant impact at the Emirates, scoring all four of Arsenal’s goals in a thrilling 4-4 draw with Liverpool at Anfield in April 2009, and was later named Premier League Player of the Month. That season also saw him named Arsenal’s Player of the Year – despite only being at the club for five months.

Arshavin’s subsequent career at Arsenal nosedived somewhat, as injuries and a loss of form caused him to fall out of favour with the Gunners’ fans, but he still provided more highlights – a winning goal against Liverpool in December 2009, and a winning goal against Barcelona in the Champions League in February 2011, Arsenal’s first win over the Spanish giants.

The Russian midfielder eventually moved back to Zenit in 2012-13, ending his Arsenal career with 144 appearances and 31 goals.

