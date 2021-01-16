Arsenal’s blunt attack could hinder top-four ambitions as Gunners draw against Crystal Palace

Arsenal’s winning run has finally come to an end after they were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace on Thursday. The Gunners won each of the last four games in all competitions but couldn’t find a way past Roy Hodgson’s side at the Emirates.

Despite fielding a strong line-up, which included Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe, Arsenal struggled to create clear-cut chances. The Gunners dominated possession but ended the game with just four shots on target.

Arsenal have been impressive in recent weeks, but their struggles up front are well-documented. Aubameyang has struggled to recreate his form from the start of the season while Lacazette has rarely been consistent.

Alexandre Lacazette has failed to score or assist in a game for first time since Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to Everton.



Arsenal’s lack of goals could hinder top-four hopes

Mikel Arteta has managed to turn things around at the club in recent weeks as the Gunners have improved tremendously in defence as well. They have conceded just once in their last five games in all competitions.

However, the goals have not been flowing with regularity for Arsenal. Aside from the 4-0 win against West Bromwich Albion, the Gunners haven’t really been impressive up front despite their upturn in form.

Arteta believes his side can become top-four contenders if they take their chances in front of goal. In his post-match press conference, the Spaniard urged his players to kick on from recent results.

"We know we have got the capacity to win those games," Arteta said, as quoted by Goal.

“[If we do, we are going to be looking at the season in a completely different way. This is where the motivation and the positivity has to really kick on for us to really go for it," Arteta added.

Arsenal’s recent form has made them possible candidates to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. They might currently be in 11th oi the Premier League table, but they are just eight points below fourth-placed Everton.

With a run of successive wins, the Gunners can crawl their way back into contention for the top-four. However, the team’s misfiring attackers must up their game if Arsenal are to earn a berth in next season's Champions League.