Arsenal's continuous struggles show a lack of progress despite Wolves victory

Arsenal are now within a point of fourth-placed West Ham United following their narrow 1-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, their performances continue to leave more questions than answers.

Thursday’s game against Wolves painted the perfect picture of what the Gunners are, what they can do and why they haven’t been able to compete for many years now. Despite a bright start to the game, Mikel Arteta’s side couldn’t maintain the intensity, and their performance kept waning as the minutes ticked.

But because they scored an early goal through Gabriel, the game would’ve probably ended in a draw or defeat for the Gunners. Teams like Manchester City and Liverpool usually kill off games when the opportunity arises. For Arsenal, though, it has become customary to play into the hands of their opponents, and allow them back into the game.

A poor disciplinary record

One of the reasons why Arsenal’s form has dropped in recent months is the poor disciplinary record of their players.

The Gunners have now had four red cards in their last six matches, with Gabriel Martinelli also getting sent off against Wolves, albeit under controversial circumstances.

The troubling part is that matters could’ve been worse against Wolves on Thursday. By the end of the first half, both Gunners midfielders – Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka – were on yellow cards.

By the time the game ended, the Gunners were reduced to ten men, while Gabriel had also received another yellow card. These sending-offs are clearly costing the team and, if not checked, could cost the team more points in the coming weeks.

Squawka Football @Squawka Arsenal have finally won their first game of 2022:



LLDLDW



And they did with10-men for 21 minutes. 🙃 Arsenal have finally won their first game of 2022:LLDLDWAnd they did with10-men for 21 minutes. 🙃 https://t.co/uXXhxG2AMw

Arsenal need more as top-four contenders

Under Arteta, the Gunners can sometimes be sublime. At other times, they can also be completely unrecognisable. The inconsistency of the team shows a lack of progress. Against Wolves, Arsenal started on a bright note, but fell off as the game progressed.

For a team that is looking to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, such craggy performances are unacceptable. The Gunners will need more to challenge for a top-four place.

Also Read Article Continues below

Despite winning against Wolves, the Gunners have won just once in their last six games. That is testament to the fact that not much has changed at the club despite Arteta’s arrival.

Edited by Bhargav