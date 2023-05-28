Arsenal's horrific record at Kenilworth Road revealed as Luton Town gain Premier League promotion

One Premier League club that wouldn't be too excited about the recent promotion of Championship side Luton Town would be Arsenal.

The Gunners are known for having a horrific record at the famous Kenilworth Road Stadium, which has been the home ground for newly-promoted Luton Town since 1905.

Luton secured their place in the 2023-24 Premier League campaign after beating fellow Championship side Coventry on penalties during the playoff finals at Wembley.

The Hatters secured a 6-5 win on penalties over Coventry to clinch their promotion, after the game initially ended 1-1 in regular time. It will be Luton's first appearance in the Premier League after a 31-year absence from the English top flight.

Their promotion was met with much excitment from both fans and the club at large.

Speaking at a post-match media interaction, Luton manager Rob Edwards said:

"We’re not going to go mental. We have to play to our strengths which is what we’ve tried to keep going since I’ve come in."

“We realise it’s going to be the biggest challenge ever. It is the best league with the best managers, the best players. We know how tough it is going to be. We will be sensible. The fans have seen some dark, dark times. It is great that we can give them a smile.”

Luton will be joined by the Championship winners Burnely and second-placed Sheffield United, who secured automatic promotion.

Meanwhile, while the rest of the Premier League clubs await to see what Luton have to offer next season, they seem to have a good record at home against one of the league's heavyweights, Arsenal.

It will interest you to know that the Gunners are currently without a win in all their visits to Kenilworth Road Stadium in all competitions.

Arsenal have visited the 10,356-seater stadium on 10 occasions, losing four of those games and drawing six across all competitions.

As such, Mikel Arteta would have his work cut out next season when his Arsenal side visit Kenilworth Road in a bid to break such an unimpressive record.

How have Arsenal performed away from home this season?

Newcastle United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Despite narrowly losing out on the 2022-23 Premier League title to Manchester City, Arsenal were arguably one of the most impressive and dominant sides this season.

The Gunners, who are set to finish the league in second place, were in pole position for the majority of the season, before they took their foot off the pedal to allow City to clinch their fifth title in six years.

Arteta's side have enjoyed a decent record away from home this season, just as they were also solid at the Emirates. The north London club have picked up a total of 39 points on the road in the Premier League as against 42 at home.

Arteta's side have won a total of 12 away league games this season, drawing three and losing four. The Gunners secured 13 wins at home, drew three and lost two at the Emirates.

The north London giants would atleast need to replicate such an impressive away form in the league next season. They will also look to end their winless run at Luton Town's Kenilworth Road Stadium.

