Arsenal's predicted starting XI for the 2018-19 season

New era

The 2018-19 season will definitely mark the beginning of an era at Arsenal as they will be commencing the competition without the fatherly figure of Arsene Wenger for the first time in 22 years.

Needless to say, Wenger was far more than just an influential manager who shaped the club's principles and philosophies, and it remains intriguing to see how The Gunners will get on following the Frenchman's departure.

Unai Emery, the erstwhile PSG manager, has taken the reins in the wake of Wenger's emotional adieu, and the incoming manager is determined to lead the club to glory.

In order to assist him in his pursuit of silverware, the Spaniard has signed the likes of Bernd Leno, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Lucas Torreira. That being said, the club has also shown the door to some household names such as Santi Cazorla, Per Mertesacker and Jack Wilshere.

With such instrumental changes, the upcoming season has become all the more enthralling for Arsenal fans, they will be anticipating a much better season this time.

On that note, let us take a look at the most likely XI the Premier League outfit will field in the 2018-19 season.

Note: The lineup will feature a 4-1-2-3 formation.

#1 Goalkeeper

Bernd Leno

Bernd Leno

Last season, Arsenal's defensive ineffectiveness was easily noticeable as they conceded a staggering 51 goals in the Premier League, this resulted in them missing out on the top four for the second consecutive season, and also set the worst defensive record in the club's history.

Consequently, Emery considered it essential to bolster his defensive strength before the start of the 2018-19 season, and therefore he pulled off the marquee signing of Bernd Leno for £19.3 million.

The German goalkeeper will most likely receive the green light ahead of an ageing Petr Čech and want-away David Ospina.

