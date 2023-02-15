Arsenal's top 5 players of all time

Arsenal Football Club is one of the most successful clubs in English football history, having won 13 First Division/Premier League titles and 14 FA Cups. Over the years, the club has had many great players who have left their mark on the game.

From the Herbert Chapman-led glory days of the 1930s that saw players like Cliff Bastin and Eddie Hapgood dominate English football, to Pat Jennings and Michael McDonald of the 1970s, Arsenal have always had top players.

As they entered the late 1980's, they were blessed with some modern-era legends and Arsene Wenger's appointment in 1996 ushered in a new era of greatness.

Here are the top five greatest players to have ever played for Arsenal:

Arsenal's greatest-ever players

#1 Thierry Henry

Gaizka Mendieta, Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry is widely considered one of the greatest players to have ever played for Arsenal Football Club. He joined the club from Juventus in 1999 and quickly established himself as a key player in the team. Henry's pace, clinical finishing, and incredible goal-scoring ability made him one of the most feared forwards in English football.

During his time at Arsenal, Henry won two Premier League titles and two FA Cups, and was named the Premier League Player of the Season twice. He also holds the club's all-time scoring record, with 228 goals in 377 appearances.

Henry's impact on Arsenal was immediate and lasting. Despite doubts over his ability to adapt to English football, he scored 26 goals in 47 appearances in his first full season at the club. He went on to score 30 or more goals in four consecutive seasons, cementing his status as one of the best forwards in the world.

Henry was known for his incredible ability to score important goals, particularly in high-pressure situations. He was a key player in Arsenal's "Invincibles" team in the 2003-04 season, where they went an entire league campaign without losing a single game. Henry was also instrumental in helping the team reach the 2006 UEFA Champions League final, where they lost to Barcelona.

Aside from his on-field achievements, Henry was also widely regarded for his professionalism and dedication to the sport. He was a role model for many young players and was respected by his peers for his work ethic and sportsmanship.

TheArsenal1913 @TheArsenal1913



Thierry Henry vs Liverpool, April 2004



Random Arsenal Goal of the Day:Thierry Henry vs Liverpool, April 2004 Random Arsenal Goal of the Day:Thierry Henry vs Liverpool, April 2004 🐐👑https://t.co/68QYCjSbv7

#2 Dennis Bergkamp

Dennis Bergkamp, Christian Dailly

Dennis Bergkamp is a legendary figure at Arsenal and is widely regarded as one of the best players to have ever played for the club. The Dutchman arrived at Arsenal in 1995 and quickly established himself as one of the key players in the team. His incredible skills, creativity, and vision on the pitch made him a fan favorite and one of the most respected players in English football.

During his 11 years in north London, Bergkamp won three Premier League titles and four FA Cups, and was instrumental in helping the team achieve great success. He was known for his excellent vision, technical abilities, and his ability to score incredible goals.

Bergkamp's impact on Arsenal was not just limited to his on-field performances. He was also widely regarded as a leader and role model for his dedication and professionalism. He was respected by his teammates for his work ethic and was admired by fans for his humble personality.

One of Bergkamp's most famous goals came in the 2001/02 Premier League campaign, when he scored a stunning solo goal against Newcastle United. The goal, where he controlled the ball expertly before finishing with aplomb, is widely regarded as one of the greatest goals in Premier League history.

#3 Tony Adams

ARSENAL V BLACKBURN

Tony Adams is a true Arsenal legend, having spent his entire playing career at the club. He joined the club as a schoolboy and went on to make over 700 appearances, establishing himself as one of the best defenders in English football history. Adams was a key figure in the team's defense and captained the side to great success, winning four Premier League titles and two FA Cups.

Adams was known for his leadership, toughness, and his ability to organize the defense. He was a dominant figure in the backline, inspiring confidence in his teammates and helping to keep clean sheets. He was also a threat from set-pieces, scoring many important goals for the club.

Off the field, Adams was highly respected for his dedication and professionalism. He was a hard-working player who always put the team first, and his work ethic was an inspiration to his teammates. He was also admired for his humility and his willingness to learn and improve as a player.

In conclusion, Tony Adams is remembered as one of the greatest players to have ever played for the club. He has had a lasting impact on the club and his legacy continues to live on. He will forever be associated with some of the greatest moments in the club's history and is widely regarded as one of the best defenders to have ever played in the English Premier League.

TheArsenal1913 @TheArsenal1913



Tony Adams vs Spurs, April 1993



Random Arsenal Goal of the Day:Tony Adams vs Spurs, April 1993 @TonyAdams Random Arsenal Goal of the Day:Tony Adams vs Spurs, April 1993 @TonyAdams 🔴⚪https://t.co/ngyK77VxKg

#4 Ian Wright

Ian Wright

Ian Wright is another legendary figure for the Gunners. The striker joined the club in 1991 and quickly established himself as one of the top goal scorers in the Premier League. Wright was known for his pace, clinical finishing, and his ability to score important goals in crucial moments. He scored 185 goals in 288 appearances for the club and won two Premier League titles and two FA Cups during his time at Arsenal.

Wright was a huge fan favorite, known for his infectious personality and his love for the game. He was a highly motivated player who always gave his all on the pitch, and his work ethic was an inspiration to his teammates. He was also known for his goal celebrations, which were often creative and full of energy.

In addition to his abilities on the pitch, Wright was also highly respected for his professionalism and his dedication to the game. He was a hard-working player who always put the team first, and he was admired for his humility and his willingness to learn and improve.

#5 Patrick Vieira

Patrick Vieira, Jens Jeremies

Patrick Vieira is widely regarded as one of the best central midfielders in the history of English football. The Frenchman spent nine years at Arsenal, where he became a key figure in the team's midfield. Vieira was known for his physicality, technical abilities, and his ability to control the midfield. He won three Premier League titles and four FA Cups during his time at the club. He was a key figure in Arsenal's famous "Invincibles" team of the 2003-04 season.

These five players have left a lasting impact on Arsenal Football Club and will forever be remembered as some of the greatest players to have ever played for the club.

Poll : 0 votes