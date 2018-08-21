Arsenal's transfer window- Did the Gunners do enough?

After spending 22 years with the club, Arsene Wenger stepped down as the Arsenal's manager. The decision opened the door to many young candidates to replace the experienced Frenchman. Names like Mikel Arteta, Luis Enrique, and Thierry Henry were heard as potential replacements.

The job subsequently went to Unai Emery after the impressive session he had. As he managed to convince the Arsenal directors that he is the right man for the job. As fans were excited for the new season to start, Arsenal were linked with big names in the market as always.

Most of the fans believed that Arsenal needed improvement in every position on the pitch. The window started with the signing of free agent Stephan Lichtsteiner from Juventus. The 34-year-old signed on a short-term contract and can be used as a versatile center back, and fullback on both sides of the pitch.

Arsenal's first major spending came with the signature of the German international Bernd Leno. The 26-year-old was signed for a fee close to 25 million euros on a long-term contract from Bayern Leverkusen. Leno's signing brought excitement to the Arsenal fans as he could be seen as a reliable number one for the club.

Arsenal then went on to sign a Greek international, Sokratis from Borussia Dortmund. The 30-year-old defender signed on the back of poor season with Dortmund that saw the German giants suffer 9 defeats in the league and qualify for Champions League based on a higher goal difference.

Sokratis' signing did bring excitement to the fans, however, as they were hoping that he would not be the only defender Arsenal sign considering Laurent Koscielny's long-term injury. Arsenal then made their most expensive signing of the campaign as Lucas Torreira signed on the back of an impressive World Cup with Uruguay for a fee close to 30 million euros from Italian side Sampdoria.

Terriera's playing style has been compared to that of French World Cup winner N'Golo Kante and has been praised by the majority of Arsenal fans. The 22-year-old was extremely reliable for Sampdoria in Serie A last year and helped the club to a 10th place finish and a well fought 3-2 win against the title winners Juventus.

Arsenal's big signings were the ones mentioned above but one player, in particular, that was signed for a lower fee and has impressed the most, is the 19-year-old Matteo Guendouzi. He signed on a long-term contract from French second division side Lorient and has impressed the fans and the manager in the preseason.

His performances in the games have earned him two starts for Arsenal in the first two Premier League games, as he has been the surprise name on the team sheet.

Arsenal went on to suffer two defeats in the first two games of the year after two disappointing defensive performances that increased the questions on weather Unai Emery did enough in the transfer window to improve Arsenals defense and make them ready for a season with potentially more than 50 games.

Arsenal also didn't manage to get any pacey wingers that could play on the flanks and cause danger with their skill and speed on the counter attacks. Most of the Arsenal fans have been disappointed by the way the season has gone so far but many think that it would take time for Emery to settle in the team and find his best eleven.

Arsenal sits right above the relegation zone at 17th at the moment but a series of games against lower quality oppositions in the next few games can bring hope back to their campaign.