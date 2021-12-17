Arsenal’s youngsters once again lead the way as Gunners down West Ham United

Not many teams in the Premier League have managed to dominate West Ham United like Arsenal did on Wednesday evening.

The Gunners did not give David Moyes’ side a sniff and deservedly ran out 2-0 winners at the Emirates Stadium.

Goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe got the job done for Arsenal, but the team's general performance was also commendable.

Unlike the dull, reactive showing against Manchester United and Everton, Arsenal started on the front foot against West Ham and never took their foot off the gas.

Arsenal’s youngsters shine against West Ham

Despite missing the services of ousted captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal’s youngsters stepped up to the occasion.

Martinelli and Bukayo Saka were a menace on the flanks, while Martin Odegaard was equally unplayable as the team’s playmaker and conductor.

Mikel Arteta’s side is filled with youth but some of these young players are leading the way and taking responsibility in the team.

Smith Rowe also came on to score Arsenal’s second goal and he has been one of the team’s best players this season, having added goals to his game.

The Gunners are still in the rebuilding process but there is a lot more to come from this team, especially with the young players already leading the way.

Arsenal @Arsenal Incredible support last night, Gunners 👏



Thank you ❤️ Incredible support last night, Gunners 👏Thank you ❤️ https://t.co/20HR8kd7Mm

Consistency keeps Gunners' top-four hopes alive

Arsenal have now moved up to fourth in the Premier League and their hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League are back on course.

However, the Gunners will have to build up consistency. They can’t continue to be sublime in one week and then turn out disastrous in the next.

"I think [the young players] were really good, all of them, and the senior players led by example,” Arteta told Sky Sports after the win over West Ham.

"We had some sound performances needed to beat this team. I am really pleased. It's important for Gabi [Martinelli] to score a goal like he did today.

"It helps because they know each other, some of them are from the academy, and the chemistry is there. I really like the link and the senior players are contributing and really enjoy helping the boys raise."

Also Read Article Continues below

Arsenal’s biggest challenge is how to be consistent and, should they manage to keep up this level, then finishing in the Premier League’s top four shouldn’t be beyond the Gunners.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar