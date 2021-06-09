Arsenal set £20million asking price for Spaniard amidst interest from Atletico Madrid - Reports

Arsenal are willing to sell Hector Bellerin for a fee of £20 million this summer, with Atletico Madrid keen on signing the Spaniard.

Bellerin has been linked with an exit this summer as Arsenal want to use the money from his sale to strengthen other areas of the pitch.

Atletico Madrid are interested, as the newly crowned Spanish Primera Liga champions could be without Kieran Trippier next season.

Trippier has been linked with a return to the Premier League, with Manchester United keen on signing him to add more attacking impetus from the right flank.

Arsenal have set a £20million price tag for Hector Bellerin. Atletico Madrid have him among targets if, as expected, Kieran Trippier returns to England. https://t.co/fL7VYbxQAi — James Benge (@jamesbenge) June 7, 2021

The England international might be sold this summer so Atletico Madrid can re-coup the transfer fee they paid to sign him in 2019.

Bellerin will come in for a similar fee, and is four years younger than Trippier, so Atletico Madrid see a lot of value in a potential transfer.

Arsenal to reinvest in their squad if they sell Bellerin

The Gunners had a season to forget as they failed to secure European football for the first time in more than two decades.

Several of Arsenal's first-team stars have been linked with moves elsewhere as they look to add players to their squad who could be more consistent next season.

The likes of Granit Xhaka, Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac have been linked with exits, and others could follow suit if Arsenal can find buyers this summer.

Atletico Madrid have already identified their replacement for Kieran Trippier if he leaves this summer, in Hector Bellerin. [marca] #mufc — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) June 5, 2021

Arsenal will back Mikel Arteta in the summer transfer window, but he will have limited funds to work with. That is where selling players will become crucial this summer.

Bellerin’s form in the last couple of seasons has not been good enough, as his output in the final third has been poor. Despite that, the Spaniard played an important role for the Gunners last season as he made 25 appearances in the Premier League, and mustered just one goal and three assists.

Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares were handed opportunities at right-back by Arteta last season, and the two could feature prominently next season.

