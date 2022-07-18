Arsenal set to rival Real Madrid in race to sign €50 million superstar - Reports 

Arsenal have joined La Liga giants Real Madrid in a race to sign Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane this summer.

According to Fichajes.net, Arsenal are considering a move for the former Manchester City winger, who has been offered to Real Madrid by his representatives. The Gunners are expected to provide stiff competition to Carlo Ancelotti's side for the German, who is reportedly valued at €50 million by Bayern.

The price could be a bargain as the winger approaches the peak of his career. His dribbling, speed, and directness could be a major asset for Arsenal and Real Madrid.

Sane joined Bayern in 2020 after four seasons with City. The 26-year-old scored 14 goals and 15 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions last season, helping the Bavarians win the Bundesliga title.

Despite the winger being a regular starter for Bayern, his agent has offered Real Madrid a chance to sign him. Los Blancos could be in the market for a new forward this summer with Gareth Bale and Isco leaving the club after the expiration of their contracts last month.

According to Diario AS, Marco Asensio has been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu as he has just one year left on his contract.

The Gunners will be looking to sign a winger to rotate their midfield since they will be playing in the Europa League next season. The Gunners were in strong pursuit of Brazilian winger Raphinha, but he eventually joined Barcelona.

An incentive for Sane to join the north London club could be a reunion with former City assistant coach Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium.

Leroy Sane is likely to prefer a move to Real Madrid over Arsenal

Germany v Italy: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

Sane is likely to consider leaving Bayern Munich only to join a club that will give him the chance to win trophies and play in the Champions League.

Real Madrid won the La Liga and the Champions League titles last season. Furthermore, they have strengthened their team this summer by signing Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are still a work in progress under Arteta. The club narrowly missed out on a Champions League spot last season, finishing in fifth position.

The club have strengthened their squad by signing Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos and Matt Turner this summer. It remains to be seen if they will be able to compete for the league title next season with stiff competition from the likes of City and Liverpool.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far