Arsenal set to submit offer for 25-year-old Juventus star; player keen on joining Arteta's side: Reports

Arsenal could make another signing before the summer transfer window closes, particularly in midfield. The Gunners have reignited their interest in Juventus' Arthur Melo.

They have so far added Fabio Vieira to bolster their midfield and Oleksandr Zinchenko's imminent arrival will give them more strength as the Ukrainian prefers to play in the middle of the park.

However, Mikel Arteta wants to add another central midfielder to his ranks and Italian journalist Marcello Chirico reported that Arsenal will soon submit a bid for Arthur. The 25-year-old is believed to prefer a switch to the Emirates as well, with Chirico suggesting that the north London club is a 'welcome destination' for the Juventus star.

The Premier League side were linked with a loan move for the Brazilian in January as well, however, the two clubs couldn't agree on the duration of the loan. Arsenal preferred to take him on a six-month loan while the Italian side wanted to loan him out for 18 months, and as a result the deal didn't go through (via 90min).

Arthur hasn't been able to impress much in his time with the Bianconeri since joining from Barcelona in 2020. He has made 63 appearances across all competitions but has struggled to nail a starting berth. When he arrived at Juventus, his market value was €56 million, but his stock has fallen drastically and he now holds a market value of €18 million.

Juventus star is a cheaper alternative to Arsenal target Youri Tielemans

The Gunners have been linked with a swoop for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans throughout 2022. He only has one year remaining on his contract and looks likely to leave the Foxes this summer.

CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has been giving frequent updates on Arsenal's interest in him and recently reported that he hasn't gone off their radar.

Manager Arteta is a big fan of the Belgian and the Gunners are keen to sign him. However, with the north London club already having signed five players, including Zinchenko, they will only move for Tielemans once they sanction a few exits.

The Leicester midfielder (€55m) holds almost thrice Arthur's market value and hence Arsenal aren't moving in a hurry for his signature.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Youri Tielemans is still on Arsenal's radar. Tielemans prefers not to extend at Leicester and is awaiting offers. #AFC haven't bid yet but Mikel Arteta is a big fan. A transfer may require a midfield outgoing first. Tielemans wants the move and #AFC are strongly considering him. Youri Tielemans is still on Arsenal's radar. Tielemans prefers not to extend at Leicester and is awaiting offers. #AFC haven't bid yet but Mikel Arteta is a big fan. A transfer may require a midfield outgoing first. Tielemans wants the move and #AFC are strongly considering him.

He is, without much debate, a superior option for the Gunners. A Premier League proven product, the Belgian is also capable of contributing goals and assists from midfield and is a much more fluid operator than Juventus' Arthur.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far