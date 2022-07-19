"In the process of finalising a move" - David Ornstein provides encouraging Arsenal transfer update 

The Athletic's David Ornstein has given an update on Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko's proposed move to Arsenal.

According to Ornstein, personal terms have been agreed and the player is set to undergo a medical.

“Arsenal are in the process of finalising a move for Oleksandr Zinchenko after reaching an agreement in principle with the 25-year-old on a four-year contract. If all goes to plan, Zinchenko will leave City’s pre-season tour to undergo a medical and sign for the North London club.”

GoonerTalk @GoonerTaIk Zinchenko’s passing stats compared to other PL defenders are ridiculous. This is the same player rival fans are calling “a Man City reject.” Trent, Robertson and Cancelo are probably the only reason he’s missing a couple of % here and there. Elite numbers from a special player. Zinchenko’s passing stats compared to other PL defenders are ridiculous. This is the same player rival fans are calling “a Man City reject.” Trent, Robertson and Cancelo are probably the only reason he’s missing a couple of % here and there. Elite numbers from a special player. https://t.co/a8BiokXi80

The Gunners will reportedly pay City £30 million upfront (+£2 million in add-ons) for the Ukrainian. The Manchester City left-back looks set to join his former teammate Gabriel Jesus at the Emirates Stadium. Zinchenko impressed for Pep Guardiola's side last season, making 28 appearances and providing five assists.

It has been an impressive summer transfer window for Arsenal, who have already lured Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus and FC Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira to north London.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta knows all about Zinchenko from his time working with the 25-year-old at the Etihad Stadium as an assistant coach. Zinchenko will fight with Kieran Tierney for the starting berth at left-back under Arteta in north London.

Sam Dean @SamJDean Always knew Zinchenko was a proper player but his performances against Scotland & Wales this summer were real eye-openers for me. He played on the left of a midfield three and ran the show in both games. Against Scotland, especially, no one got near him

There may now be question marks over the future of Nuno Tavares, who only arrived last summer from Benfica. The Portuguese left-back was uninspiring during his debut campaign when filling in for the injury-plagued Tierney.

Oleksandr Zinchenko's move to Arsenal might push Manchester City to sign Marc Cucurella

Manchester City might already have a replacement lined up for Zinchenko. Reports claim that Marc Cucurella is Pep Guardiola's prime target to come in at left-back following an impressive past campaign for the Spaniard in the Premier League for Brighton and Hove Albion.

Cucurella, 23, only arrived at Brighton last summer but adapted immediately, making 39 appearances for Graham Potter's side. He earned praise for his quick adaption to life in the Premier League and won Brighton's Player of the Year award.

Football Daily @footballdaily



Brighton manager Graham Potter says Marc Cucurella has been acting like a top professional despite the heavy links to Manchester City. 🗣 “It’s part of being a footballer. You have to deal with the speculation that’s out there.”Brighton manager Graham Potter says Marc Cucurella has been acting like a top professional despite the heavy links to Manchester City. 🗣 “It’s part of being a footballer. You have to deal with the speculation that’s out there.”Brighton manager Graham Potter says Marc Cucurella has been acting like a top professional despite the heavy links to Manchester City. 🇪🇸 https://t.co/ipzytJG5eH

Manchester City may need to pounce this summer with Cucurella's stock continuing to rise. Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have also been named as potential sides keeping tabs on the Brighton star.

He has four years left on his current deal with the Seagulls, having only arrived at the Amex Stadium last summer from Getafe for £16.2 million. He is also a former Barcelona academy graduate.

