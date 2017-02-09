Rumours: Arsenal interested in signing £85-million rated striker

Gunners target Griezmann to replace Alexis Sanchez

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 09 Feb 2017, 14:19 IST

Gunners calling?

What’s the story?

Arsenal have reportedly entered the race to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid. The French International has been a top target for Manchester United, and they have been tracking him for a long time.

The Gunner are on the hunt for a versatile player who can play on the wings and as a striker as Alexis Sanchez is reportedly set to leave the club. The Chilean is yet to agree a new contract at Emirates and is said to be unhappy with the way the club is going.

In case you didn’t know...

Griezmann caught the eye on several top clubs around Europe during his time at Real Sociedad. He played as a left winger there and was impressive with his pace and crosses.

Chelsea, Paris Saint-German and Manchester City fought for his signature while he was still at Txuriurdin, but Atletico Madrid swooped in and signed him up. Los Colchoneros had just won the La Liga, and Griezmann was happy to join them.

He continued his Real Sociedad form at the Vicente Calderón as well and has guided them to the Champions League finals. He also guided France into the EURO 2016 Final.

The heart of the matter

Arsenal are set to trigger the £85 million release clause that Griezmann has in his contract at Atletico. The Gunners are keen on signing him and are now ready to break the bank for him.

Arsene Wenger's future at Arsenal is still not confirmed, but the board are trying to convince him to sign the 2-year contract they have offered. The Frenchman has said that he will only decide his future after the season ends.

Manchester United have been chasing Griezmann for some time now and are also ready to offer Atletico Madrid their asking price for him. The La Liga side, though, are not willing to sell him in the summer as they will not be able to sign a replacement for him.

What’s next?

Arsenal and Manchester United will go head-to-head to sign him, but they will not be the only ones in the race. Paris Saint-German and Manchester City are also said to be interested in signing him.

Atletico are facing a transfer ban and will only be able to sign players from January 2018. They will not be able to replace any player who leaves in the summer transfer window and with Griezmann bring their main man; they would try and convince him to stay for another season at least.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Griezmann would be a great replacement for Sanchez, but it would be interesting to see if he would opt to join them. Theo Griezmann, the Atletico man's brother, is a Manchester United fan and his best friend; Paul Pogba has been trying to convince him to join the Red Devils in the summer.