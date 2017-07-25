Reports: Arsenal set to make shock bid for Real Madrid superstar

Arsenal are not holding back in this transfer market!

Arsene Wenger is determined to challenge for the Premier League title this season

What's the story?

Arsenal have already added Alexandre Lacazete and Sead Kolasinac to their ranks in the summer transfer window and now according to the latest reports in The Guardian, Wenger is set to make a surprise move for Real Madrid star Marco Asensio. The young Spaniard had a breakthrough season last year and is one of the brightest young talents in world football at the moment.

With the futures of Alexis Sanchez and Jack Wilshere uncertain at the moment, Arsenal are on the lookout for first team players and are quietly confident of getting their man should Real Madrid sign their long-term target, Kylian Mbappe.

In case you didn't know...

Future Arsenal star?

Still only 21, Asensio is tipped to become one of the best playmakers in world football. However, with Isco already in the team, first team opportunities for the talented youngster might be at a minimum.

The gifted attacking midfielder is behind Bale and Isco in the pecking order and it is believed that the Spaniard is on the lookout for regular playing time in order to make the 2018 Spain World Cup squad. Asensio will undoubtedly be a starter at Arsenal and he could be an excellent replacement for the likes of Oxlade Chamberlain who is yet to sign a new contract.

Also read: Most expensive XI in world football at the moment

The heart of the matter

While the interest from Arsenal might be concrete, any move for Asensio looks highly unlikely to be completed as the Spanish wonder kid recently signed a new contract with a massive release clause of £310 million. Real Madrid are definitely not a selling club and they will be keen to hold on to their talented youngster.

However, a loan move of a year or so might be an interesting option for all the parties involved as Asensio could get some regular playing time at a big club like Arsenal and cement his place in Spain's 2018 World Cup squad.

Also read: 10 best midfielders in world football at the moment

Video

This is why he has a release clause of £310 million. What a talent!

Author's take

While Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in the world, any deal for Marco Asensio looks almost impossible to complete as he is valued highly by the Real Madrid hierarchy and his manager Zidane.

However, if Asensio is adamant on regular playing time, a loan deal or a deal similar to that of Morata at Juventus could be worked out between the two clubs.

Also read: Bale gunning for more Real Madrid success as United speculation ends