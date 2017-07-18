Most expensive XI in world football at the moment

This XI costs a staggering 644.3 million pounds!

@ashw77 by Ashwin Hanagudu Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jul 2017, 10:27 IST

We live in a world where crazy transfer fees have become the norm. A bid of £50 million no longer raises eyebrows as clubs armed with more and more financial might are ready to pay whatever it takes if they think that the player is vital for their teams and style of play.

Just last season, Manchester United smashed the World record transfer fee when they signed Paul Pogba from Juventus. The way this transfer market is going, it will not come as a surprise to anyone if the transfer record is broken again.

In this slider, we take a look at the world record transfers for each position. Let us start off with the goalkeeper:

Formation: 4-3-3

Ederson Moraes (Manchester City) – Goalkeeper (£34.7 million)

Manchester City are always huge players on the transfer market and they showed they meant business this season when they splashed out a world record transfer fee for former Benfica goalkeeper Ederson Moraes. The 23-year-old Brazilian was very impressive for Benfica in the 2016/17 season and Pep was determined to get his man at any cost.

With the Spanish tactician not comfortable with Joe Hart’s style and Claudio Bravo making a couple of high profile errors last season, City fans were desperate to see a solid goalkeeper come through and the 23-year-old Brazilian is one of the brightest young stars in the game at the moment.

Blessed with good reflexes and shot stopping skills, it will be interesting to see how the young Ederson copes up to the demands of the Premier League. The previous world record transfer fee for a goalkeeper was held by Gianluigi Buffon who cost Juventus £33 million when he made the move from Parma way back in 2001.