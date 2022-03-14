Arsenal strengthen grip on top four after professional performance against Leicester City

No team in the Premier League is currently on a better run of form than Arsenal. The Gunners are on a six-game unbeaten run, winning each of their last five matches in the league.

This is a major shift from the unconvincing performances and results that one associated with the club at the beginning of the season.

Mikel Arteta has managed to get the team playing at a high level now. They demonstrated their class with a professional performance against Leicester City on Sunday.

The Gunners proved to be superior to Brendan Rodgers' side, with goals on either side of half-time from Thomas Partey and Alexandre Lacazette sealing a 2-0 win.

Arsenal @Arsenal Five wins in a row



A massive team performance



WE ARE THE ARSENAL



2-0 🦊 (FT)



#ARSLEI Five wins in a rowA massive team performanceWE ARE THE ARSENAL2-0 🦊 (FT) 👊 Five wins in a row💪 A massive team performance🔥 WE ARE THE ARSENAL🔴 2-0 🦊 (FT)#ARSLEI https://t.co/8znIs9UDrM

Arteta's men gun down the Foxes

Although Leicester City had their chances, the Foxes were largely second best as Arsenal dominated and created the better chances. The Gunners ended the game with eight shots on target while also hitting the post. Individually, too, Arteta’s players showed more desire than their opponents.

Thomas Partey is playing his best football since arriving at the Emirates. His partnership with Granit Xhaka gave Arsenal’s attackers the freedom to wreak havoc at the other end.

Aaron Ramsdale was also in imperious form once again, producing two incredible saves to deny Leicester. All in all, it was a professional performance from Arsenal and they deserved to win.

Squawka Football @Squawka

◉ 2-1 vs. Brentford

◉ 2-1 vs. Wolves

◉ 3-2 vs. Watford

◉ 2-0 vs. Leicester



Arsenal make it five consecutive Premier League wins and move back into the top four. ◉ 1-0 vs. Wolves◉ 2-1 vs. Brentford◉ 2-1 vs. Wolves◉ 3-2 vs. Watford◉ 2-0 vs. LeicesterArsenal make it five consecutive Premier League wins and move back into the top four. ◉ 1-0 vs. Wolves◉ 2-1 vs. Brentford◉ 2-1 vs. Wolves◉ 3-2 vs. Watford◉ 2-0 vs. LeicesterArsenal make it five consecutive Premier League wins and move back into the top four. 👏 https://t.co/SIlxFHdLTv

Gunners strengthen grip on fourth place

Since Arsenal assumed the fourth position in the Premier League, they haven’t looked back at all and continue to chalk up some impressive results. The Gunners’ victory against Leicester City was another impressive result and it further strengthens their grip on fourth place.

Arteta said after the game, as quoted by Arsenal.com:

“I look at the table with the games that we have remaining. We know where we are now but we have to look forward. We have to look at what we do, focus on our performances and prepare for the next match and that’s it. Because the rest is just guessing. I’m not a great gambler, I never have been and I don’t want to gamble.”

The Gunners still have three games in hand, which gives them an advantage over Manchester United and their other top-four rivals. All they need to do now is to keep winning and a return to the Champions League could be on the horizon.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar