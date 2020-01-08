Arsenal submit offer for Edinson Cavani, Gunners handed boost in pursuit of Marseille sensation and more: Arsenal Transfer Roundup, 8th January 2020

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Arsenal transfer news roundup. Here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the Gunners today.

Arsenal submit an offer for Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani

Arsenal have reportedly submitted an offer for Edinson Cavani as they look to bring the Paris Saint-Germain striker to the Emirates this January.

The Uruguay international, who is in the final six months of his contract with the Ligue 1 giants, has been tipped for an early departure after falling out of favour under Thomas Tuchel. He has only started four games in the French top-flight this season amid injury struggles and competition from summer arrival, Mauro Icardi.

Atletico Madrid are understood to be the frontrunners in the race for the striker once he is available on a free transfer at the end of the season but the player himself is believed to be considering moves to Arsenal, Manchester United and Inter Milan besides the Spanish giants.

The Red Devils have also reportedly presented an offer of their own for Cavani's services, making way for an intense transfer battle between the Gunners and themselves.

Gunners handed boost in their pursuit of Marseille wonder-kid Isaac Lihadji

Isaac Lihadji

Arsenal have reportedly been dealt a boost in their pursuit of Marseille wonder-kid Isaac Lihadji although they face competition from fellow Premier League clubs like Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Everton.

According to reports in France, Marseille had initially reached an agreement for a new three-year deal with the 17-year-old but have now withdrawn the offer as they have grown wary of the player and his representatives. This leaves the youngster with the liberty to depart the club on a free transfer next summer.

The French winger has also been heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund, Monaco and Barcelona after having made an impressive first-team impact with the Ligue 1 outfit.

Arsenal advised against signing Jerome Boateng

Jerome Boateng

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has advised the club against signing Jerome Boateng from Bayern Munich this month. The 51-year-old believes that the Gunners should instead be looking for defenders with more Premier League experience.

The Germany international has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates in recent weeks, with the north London giants reportedly having made contact with the Bundesliga champions over a possible transfer.

Speaking on Sky Sports' The Debate, he said (via Daily Star),

"I think Arsenal are getting a little bit carried away here. He’s playing at Bayern Munich where they’re getting 80 percent of the ball and they’ve probably got two [difficult] games a season.

"This Arsenal team are not a 70-30 percent possession team anymore, it’s not a team that are dictating games. They should be looking at the lads at Brighton, start looking at the players, when the ball comes in they’re going to head it out, kick it out, they put it in the stands. They need defenders.

"Arsenal don’t play on the halfway line anymore. It’s very rare you see them that high, they play quite deep now. When you’re 31, 32, 33, I give you one assurance - you ain’t getting quicker and this league is relentless, it’s ruthless, and it’s not the Bundesliga. It’s not playing for Bayern Munich, it’s playing for Arsenal and you’ll be playing a lot more."

