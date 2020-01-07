Red Devils keen on signing Lille midfielder this month, Solskjaer turns his attention to Fabian Ruiz and more: Manchester United Transfer Roundup, 7th January 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Manchester United transfer news roundup. Here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the Red Devils today.

Red Devils interested in signing Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare

Manchester United are set to battle fellow Premier League clubs Arsenal and Chelsea for the signing of Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare in the January transfer window, Sky Sports have claimed.

The France U-21 international, who was signed from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in 2017, has been enjoying impressive form for Lille and is expected to be one of the promising talents to be sold off this month.

The report claims a deal could materialise in the next ten days although Lille are keen on keeping him until after their Ligue 1 clash against PSG on January 26.

Soumare, who has two-and-a-half years left on his current contract, has also been linked to La Liga giants Real Madrid and Valencia.

Manchester United enter race for Napoli's Fabian Ruiz

Fabian Ruiz

According to Daily Star, Manchester United have entered the race for Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz and will be battling the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City for his signature.

The 23-year-old has been highly impressive for the Serie A outfit since his move from Real Betis in the summer of 2018 but is believed to have stalled all talks of a contract extension with the club.

The Spain international was heavily linked with a move to Los Blancos after the dismissal of Carlo Ancelotti in December last year, with the Spanish giants desperate to bring a midfielder to the Santiago Bernabeu. The highly-rated midfielder was understood to have been valued in the region of £150 million by Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, but he has no release clause in his contract with the club.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the lookout for midfield reinforcements in the market after Scott McTominay's injury and Paul Pogba's fitness problem have left the Red Devils with a gaping absence in the middle of the park.

Red Devils concede a January move for James Maddison would be difficult

James Maddison

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United have conceded that completing a transfer for Leicester City midfielder James Maddison this January would be a difficult task for the club.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move for the England international in recent weeks as they are left wanting in the midfield department due to injuries to Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba.

The 23-year-old midfielder is believed to be an ideal fit for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the Norwegian tactician is understood to be interested in developing young English players at Old Trafford.

The Manchester giants have, however, admitted that a transfer for a player of Maddison's calibre would prove to be difficult this January window even though they have enough funds to finance such a deal.

