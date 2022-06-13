Arsenal told to make £85 million bid after £51 million is rejected for star striker - Reports 

Napoli have reportedly rejected an offer from Arsenal for Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen. The Gunners are expected to prioritize signing a top-quality striker in the summer transfer window due to their lack of attacking options.

According to Il Mattino, Arsenal submitted a £51 million bid for Victor Osimhen, which was rejected by Napoli as the Gunners are a long way away from the Italian club's valuation of the striker. The Serie A giants are believed to be demanding a fee in the region of £85 million for the 23-year-old.

The north London club could return with a second bid for the Nigerian due to their need to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. Aubameyang left the club by mutual consent during the January transfer window after being frozen out of the squad by Mikel Arteta. Alexandre Lacazette is set to become a free agent after the expiration of his contract on June 30.

Victor Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille for a club-record fee of £60 million in 2020. The forward endured a less-than impressive debut campaign with the club and scored just 10 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions.

But Osimhen took his game to another level last season as he scored 18 goals and provided six assists in 32 games in all competitions. His consistent performances helped Napoli finish third in the Serie A table, just seven points behind champions AC Milan.

Arsenal could drop their interest in Victor Osimhen if they sign Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for Manchester City hitman Gabriel Jesus in recent weeks. The Brazilian has scored 95 goals in 236 appearances for the club in all competitions and has helped them win four Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and four EFL Cups.

The striker was in sparkling form towards the end of the 2021-22 campaign and scored six goals in his last seven Premier League games. The arrivals of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez could, however, reduce Jesus' playing time next season. The 25-year-old is reportedly keen to join a club where he will be a regular starter.

As per Football.Insider, the Manchester City star has agreed personal terms with Arsenal. The former Premier League champions could opt to sign Jesus over Osimhen due to the Brazilian's versatility, work-rate, and experience of playing for a top Premier League club.

According to the Guardian, the club have offered Eddie Nketiah a contract extension. The 23-year-old is expected to provide adequate cover and competition to Arsenal's first-choice striker next season.

