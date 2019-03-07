×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Arsenal Transfer News: Arsenal lead the race to sign wantaway PSG star, Chinese League superstar on Arsenal radar and more | March 7, 2019

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Rumors
1.78K   //    07 Mar 2019, 18:06 IST

Hello and welcome to the Arsenal transfer news and rumors of the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Gunners!

Arsenal leading the race to sign wantaway PSG star Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot has failed to shine under the new manager Thomas Tuchel
Adrien Rabiot has failed to shine under the new manager Thomas Tuchel

If the reports coming from Paris are true, Arsenal is now in pole position to sign wantaway PSG midfielder and Barcelona target Adrien Rabiot.

The 23-year old's, who has been a rumored target for Barcelona for a long while, a potential move to the La Liga giants failed to materialize after Barcelona signed Dutch midfielder Frankie de Jong during the January transfer window. The Frenchman has had a tough season under new manager Thomas Tuchel, who has kept the midfielder out of the side for a while now.

Unai Emery's experience of managing Rabiot during his time is also another factor that could lead the Frenchman to the Emirates.

Arsenal eyeing Chinese Super League star Yannick Carrasco

The Belgian winger joined the Chinese Super League in 2018
The Belgian winger joined the Chinese Super League in 2018

Unai Emery is reportedly planning to make a bid on former Atletico Madrid star and present Dalian Yifang winger Yannick Carrasco.

The Belgium World Cup start who joined Dalian Yifang in 2018 is attracting big interest from Unai Emery after the Spaniard expressed his desire to sign a natural winger, after playing several of his stars out of position.

Advertisement

Arsenal linked Ajax technical director has his say on his first signing if he joined another club

Ajax golden boy De Ligt is on the radar for almost all the big names in football.
Ajax golden boy De
Ligt
is on the radar for almost all the big names in football.

Ajax and Arsenal legend Marc Overmars has revealed the first signing that he would make if he joined another club. The former Dutch international who now occupies the role of the Technical Director in Ajax has been strongly linked with a move to London to join Arsenal for the vacated Cheif of recruitment post.

Marc Overmars on an interview with Spanish newspaper outlet AS had his say on a question regarding the next young start to leave from Ajax after Frankie de Jong accepted a move to Barcelona in the January transfer window.

For me, De Ligt can play easily for any of the six best teams in the world.
Right now, he has the power, the mentality. He has the heart.
If I worked at another club, I would like to sign him immediately.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Paris Saint-Germain Football Adrien Rabiot Matthijs de Ligt Unai Emery EPL Transfer News & Rumors
Varun Nair
ANALYST
Arsenal News: Unai Emery responds to rumours of Guendouzi's PSG transfer
RELATED STORY
Reports: Unai Emery confident of signing PSG superstar this summer
RELATED STORY
6 Relatively cheaper options that can replace Aaron Ramsey at Arsenal 
RELATED STORY
4 biggest losers of the 2019 winter transfer window
RELATED STORY
Report: PSG want to hold talks with out of contract Arsenal star
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Winger prefers Arsenal over United, club joins Chelsea in race for midfielder, and more – January 8, 2019
RELATED STORY
4 players who can replace Aaron Ramsey at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: Emery eyeing Bundesliga striker, Ajax defender and more - March 5, 2019
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United enter the race to sign PSG star
RELATED STORY
Reports: Mesut Ozil turns down a loan move to European Giants
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 30
Today CRY BRI 06:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today CAR WES 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs West Ham
Today HUD AFC 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs AFC Bournemouth
Today LEI FUL 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Fulham
Today NEW EVE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Everton
Today SOU TOT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Tottenham
Today MAN WAT 11:00 PM Manchester City vs Watford
Tomorrow LIV BUR 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Burnley
Tomorrow CHE WOL 07:35 PM Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow ARS MAN 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us