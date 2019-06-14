×
Arsenal Transfer News: Borussia Dortmund keen on Gunners club captain

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Rumors
129   //    14 Jun 2019, 09:14 IST

Koscielny walks past the Europa League trophy after Chelsea's 4-1 win over the Gunners late last month
Koscielny walks past the Europa League trophy after Chelsea's 4-1 win over the Gunners late last month

What's the story?

According to reports from German news outlet BILD, Arsenal are prepared to sell club captain and influential defender Laurent Koscielny this summer. As per the reports, Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are interested in potentially signing the 33-year-old Frenchman.

In case you didn't know...

Although the Gunners started last season on a high, it concluded with some seriously underwhelming form. Despite having a few decent performers within their squad, they not only failed to qualify for the Champions League with a top-four place in the Premier League, they also dropped their final chance to secure a spot for next term's UCL after a 4-1 defeat by London rivals Chelsea in the UEFA Europa League Final.

In addition, Unai Emery's side had the second-worst defensive record among the top nine sides in England's top-flight last term - conceding 51 goals from their 38 league games.

Naturally, they are not only looking to sign quality acquisitions but also axe some of their more experienced players, who still have transfer value. Koscielny, despite his importance to their team, is believed to be among those that could depart.

The heart of the matter

Reports from BILD (via Sport Witness) have claimed that Dortmund are favourites for the Frenchman's signature. Bundesliga counterparts Bayer Leverkusen, as well as Serie A side AC Milan and a potential return to France with AS Monaco are among the options available to the experienced defender.

What's next?

Arsenal are yet to complete any summer acquisitions of their own and need a number of quality signings to improve on another frustrating campaign across all competitions. So with that in mind, we can expect Koscielny to depart the north Londoners after nine years' service.

Fetching more content...
