Arsenal transfer news: Contact made with Barcelona superstar, Aaron Ramsey future update and more - May 31, 2018

Arsenal are after a statement signing this summer to provide the best resources to Unai Emery.

Unai Emery eyeing some top deals this summer

With Unai Emery now being named as the new Arsenal boss, the hunt for Arsene Wenger's successor has finally come to an end.

But, the remaining transfer period will be crucial for the Gunners as the new manager will have a lot of decisions to make regarding the ins and outs at the club.

Arsenal have been linked with numerous players day in day out for the past few weeks. Some rumours raise eyebrows, some seem realistic while some are there just for the sake of it. In this segment, we will take a look a look at all the major advancements that happen in the transfer world concerning Arsenal.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the transfer reports featuring Arsenal that made headlines on May 31:

Arsenal chief in touch with Ousmane Dembele

Talksport has reported that Arsenal's head of recruitment Sven Mislintat is in constant touch with FC Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele with a view to bring him to the Emirates on loan this summer.

The French winger has struggled with form and fitness in his first year at Barcelona and reports in Spain have stated that the Catalans are looking to ship him on a season-long loan.

Ernesto Valverde is not so keen on working with Dembele, but the club chiefs still have hope in their £135.5 million signing.

Arsenal have long been linked with a move for Dembele since he moved to Borussia Dortmund. The Gunners believe that acquiring the 21-year-old on loan can be the perfect start to Unai Emery's reign at the club.

Arsenal offer a new deal to Aaron Ramsey

According to BBC Sport, Arsenal have offered Aaron Ramsey a new contract to fend off any chance of the midfielder leaving the club this summer. He has just 12 months left on his current Arsenal deal and was speculated over thinking of leaving the club.

Unai Emery has previously been reported to build his Arsenal team around Ramsey and hence this new deal was surely in the offing.

Ramsey has stated his excitement of playing under Emery with Wales boss Ryan Giggs also saying that working under the former Sevilla and PSG boss will aid in Ramsey's improvement.

Arsenal closing in on Yacine Adli

Unai Emery is set to raid his former club for one of it's highly rated talents. Paris United has reported that Arsenal are closing in on the signing of 17-year-old PSG midfielder Yacine Adli.

Adli was offered a lucrative deal by the Parisians but the player's reluctance over his progress to the first team squad has led him to reject PSG's advances. Arsenal have reportedly offered him a three-year deal (plus two-year extension) with promises of game time in the first team squad.

Adli is a powerful box to box midfielder and has scored 13 goals in 33 appearances for the PSG youth teams. He has often been compared to Javier Pastore because of his strong physicality and ambidextrous play.