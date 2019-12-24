Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners eyeing move for Lyon forward amid fears of losing star strikers

Atharva Papnoi FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Dec 24, 2019

Dec 24, 2019 IST SHARE

Arsenal's star strikers Lacazette and Aubameyang

According to French outlet Le 10 Sport, Arsenal are interested in bringing Lyon striker Moussa Dembele to the Emirates in the 'coming months'. The Gunners fear losing one of their star strikers, Alexandre Lacazette or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, either next month or in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal preparing for Lacazette or Aubameyang's potential departure

The news has been reported by French journalist Alexis Bernard, who was the first to report Arsenal's interest in Ivorian winger Nicolas Pepe back in July. The 24-year-old signed for the north London outfit for a club record fee of £72 million from Lille over the summer.

Mikel Arteta, who was appointed as the Gunners' head coach on Sunday, not only faces an uphill task to get Arsenal's season back on track, but also has to sort out certain off-field issues surrounding the club.

One of those tasks is securing the long-term futures of Lacazette and Aubameyang, both of whom have only-one-and-a-half-year left on their present contracts with Arsenal.

According to Bernard, the club's hierarchy are already preparing for either one's potential departure in the next to windows, and see Dembele as the 'perfect' replacement.

Dembele has a prolific goalscoring record, netting 66 times in 160 appearances for three clubs - Fulham, Celtic and Lyon. The 23-year-old has been linked with Manchester United multiple times, but it seems that the Gunners are willing to match Lyon's asking price, which has been claimed to be around the £50 million mark, either next month or in the summer.

Also Read: Arsenal Transfer News: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants to leave the Emirates in search of trophies