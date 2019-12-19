Arsenal Transfer News: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants to leave the Emirates in search of trophies

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly desperate for an exit from the Emirates

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly desperate to leave the north London outfit as he believes he can better challenge for top trophies elsewhere.

Mikel Arteta could be forced into a massive overhaul as key players reconsider their future

According to The Independent, the Gabon international has no desire to commit to a long-term future at the Emirates as he wants to join a club that can help him win trophies quickly.

Aubameyang's future at the club has been uncertain for a while as the Premier League Golden Boot winner has shown no desire to extend his contract, which is set to expire in 18 months.

The 30-year-old striker is one of the many players who are reconsidering their future with the Gunners as Alexandre Lacazette and Granit Xhaka are also intent on following his footsteps outside the club.

🇫🇷 2011-12: 18 ⚽

🇫🇷 2012-13: 21 ⚽

🇩🇪 2013-14: 16 ⚽

🇩🇪 2014-15: 25 ⚽

🇩🇪 2015-16: 39 ⚽

🇩🇪 2016-17: 40 ⚽

🇩🇪 /🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 2017-18: 31 ⚽

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 2018-19: 31 ⚽



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has always been a goalscoring machine 💫 pic.twitter.com/YdUraDeTDd — 433 (@433) December 10, 2019

Mikel Arteta, who is set to be appointed as permanent manager by the end of the week, may now be forced to either convince his key players to stay at the club or command a massive overhaul of his squad in the upcoming January transfer window.

Meanwhile, the club hierarchy have reportedly realised the importance of a clear-out after their recent winless run has left the team languishing at tenth place on the Premier league table.

With the announcement of Arteta's managerial reign just around the corner, the Gunners are hopeful that Aubameyang will be convinced to extend his stay at the north London club, despite the player's brother recently slamming the impending appointment on social media.

