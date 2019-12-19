Arsenal Transfer News: Mikel Arteta to be presented as Gunners manager on Friday

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 Dec 2019, 18:29 IST SHARE

Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League

Mikel Arteta is reportedly set to be announced as Arsenal manager soon after the club completes the final terms of their agreement with Manchester City this week.

Also Read: Why Mikel Arteta is the right man for Arsenal

Arteta set to make his return to the Emirates as permanent manager

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, the Spaniard is preparing for life as manager of his former club having already bid farewell to the staff and players at Manchester City on Thursday morning. The former Gunners midfielder reportedly gave an emotional speech before the Citizens' training session before leaving to finish his formalities in London.

Arteta is expected to be presented on Friday as the final terms of his agreement, including the compensation package to the reigning English champions, are being completed. Arsenal are believed to have postponed their scheduled press conference with Freddie Ljungberg this afternoon in preparation for the announcment.

Oxford United v Manchester City - Carabao Cup: Quarter Final

The 37-year-old coach will succeed Unai Emery as the permanent manager at the Emirates after the former Sevilla boss failed to make any significant impact on the struggling team. The north London giants are currently languishing at tenth place on the Premier League table, having racked up only 22 points from their first 17 games.

Ljungberg was initially appointed as the interim manager but has largely been unsuccessful in turning the club's fortunes around, with their most recent league encounter ending in a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City.

During Arteta's three-and-a-half year spell as an assistant manager at the Etihad, Manchester City won two consecutive Premier League titles, successive Carabao Cups and an FA Cup. He will return to Arsenal after having won two FA Cups as a player under Arsene Wenger.

Also Read: Alan Smith believes Mikel Arteta is the right man to take over at Arsenal