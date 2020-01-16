Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners interested in PSG's contract rebel Layvin Kurzawa

Kurzawa in Champions League action against Celtic last season - he's since struggled for regular minutes

According to RMCSport, Arsenal is interested in PSG and France left-back Layvin Kurzawa. The Gunners are said to have opened discussions with the wantaway fullback, whose existing deal in Paris is set to expire this June - unless he agrees to an extension.

They have reportedly enquired about the 27-year-old and given his existing situation, can either sign him this January or at the end of 2019-20, although they aren't his only suitors either.

West Ham, Tottenham and Arsenal have all been linked with Kurzawa.

The fullback has lost his place in the starting eleven and has been struggling for game time at Parc des princes. Although Arsenal prefers to sign the fullback in summer, they are open to a January move if the need arises.

Meanwhile, the player himself seems to be on a lookout for a move away from the French capital and has recently joined up with new agent Kia Joorabchian, who lately has been involved in many deals of Arsenal and was also involved in the signing of David Luiz from Chelsea last summer.

Italian giants Inter Milan are also reportedly interested, but the player is said to be keen on a move to a Premier League side having recently rejected an offer from the Serie A side according to various reports.

