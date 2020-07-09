Arsenal transfer news: Hector Bellerin could be set for EPL exit amidst Juventus, Inter Milan interest

EPL defender Bellerin could be on his way out of the Emirates Stadium as per reports.

The likes of Juventus and Inter Milan are reportedly interested in acquiring the EPL star.

Hector Bellerin in action for Arsenal

EPL defender Hector Bellerin could be on his way out of Arsenal, according to several reports from the UK. The Spanish full-back is being monitored by a host of clubs across Europe, including Juventus, Sevilla, and Inter Milan.

Reports suggest that this uncertainty over his future stems from the EPL club's recent transfer activity. Mikel Arteta recently sanctioned the permanent signing of Southampton right-back Cedric Soares last week. The Portuguese was on loan, although he couldn't make his debut for the club due to injury. He signed a four-year deal with Arsenal.

This move has raised questions over whether Bellerin has a future with the EPL giants. Bellerin's performances have also left a lot to be desired, and that has remained to be the case.

"Bellerin is not a good right-back," claims former EPL striker

Cedric's signing is the reason for Bellerin's uncertainty

Ex-Chelsea and Aston Villa striker Tony Cascarino made his opinion of Bellerin clear in a conversation with talkSPORT in June. Apart from Bellerin, he believes that there are a lot of players at Arsenal that should be sold.

The former Irish international explained;

"Their right-back position is a problem. Hector Bellerin is not a good right-back for me. He’s quick, he’s pleasing on the eye. I don’t think he’s a great defender, I never have done. But who’s putting pressure on him? [Ainsley] Maitland-Niles has become a sort of wing-back, but he’s not going to do it."

However, he does not consider that to be the case for the opposite flank. The former EPL player continued,

"On the other side, they’re fine. [Bukayo] Saka can play left-back, [Kieran] Tierney can play left-back, no problem."

Maitland-Niles is another option for Arsenal at right-back

Bellerin has been an essential figure for the Gunners since his breakthrough in 2014. However, injuries have gotten the better of the EPL star in the recent past. The Spaniard suffered an ACL rupture, which saw him sidelined for a whopping 240 days, missing 31 games for the EPL club in the process.

Just over two months after his return, Bellerin suffered another injury, albeit one that kept out for a much shorter period. His hamstring injury saw him miss a further nine games for the former EPL champions.

With the likes of Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Soares at the club, there is a good possibility that Arsenal will part ways with Bellerin. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, clubs have openly admitted to being inclined to swap deals.

Inter's recent acquisition of Hakimi could rule them out of the race for Bellerin

Should an opportunity present itself, Arsenal's patience with the EPL defender will be tested, and it would be interesting to see if they get rid of him.

Inter Milan, however, does not appear to be a plausible option for Bellerin as they recently completed the transfer of Real Madrid's Achraf Hakimi. The Moroccan is younger and has a higher ceiling than the EPL star.

Juventus, on the other hand, could be a realistic option given their dearth of quality full-backs. They were linked with a move for their former full-back Joao Cancelo as well as Nelson Semedo, but both deals failed to materialize.