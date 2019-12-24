Arsenal Transfer News: Hertha Berlin in discussions for Granit Xhaka

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 24, 2019

Dec 24, 2019 IST SHARE

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League

According to RMC Sport, Hertha Berlin are in active discussions for the transfer of Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka as they look to shore up their squad in the January transfer window. The German side's underwhelming start to the season has seen them slip to 12th in the Bundesliga standings, which is disappointing, to say the least for a club of their stature.

In recent weeks, Xhaka has been through a whirlwind spell with the North London, as he was stripped of captaincy after his angry confrontation with the home faithful in the club's 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace. In the aftermath of the event, he was subsequently removed as club captain in favour of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and frozen out of the team.

Although new manager Mikel Arteta's word could be the defining factor in the deal, it remains likely that Xhaka will be allowed to move on, as the bridges are believed to have been burnt between him and the Arsenal faithful.

After being thwarted in their efforts to sign Lyon midfielder Lucas Tousart earlier, the club from the German capital have turned their attention to the Swiss international, as they aim to start the second half of the season strongly and return to the right end of the Bundesliga standings.

The two clubs are in active discussions and it remains to be seen if the move comes to fruition, as Xhaka prepares to return to the Bundesliga, where he plied his trade with Borussia Monchengladbach before his move to Arsenal in the summer of 2016.