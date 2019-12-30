Arsenal transfer news: Hertha Berlin in negotiations for Gunners midfielder Granit Xhaka

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019 IST SHARE

Granit Xhaka reportedly has his heart set on a return to Germany

According to L'Equipe via GFFN, Hertha Berlin have stepped up their interest in Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka as they look to shore up their squad in the January transfer window. The German club are languishing in 12th spot in the Bundesliga standings and will look to climb up the table in the coming weeks by adding some much-needed quality to their squad, with midfield reinforcements a top priority for the club at this stage of the season.

After Lyon thwarted them in their efforts to sign Lyon's Lucas Tousart, Jurgen Klinsmann's side have turned their attention to the Arsenal midfielder, who has reportedly fallen out of favour at the club after a combination of poor performances and off-field issues.

Mikel Arteta is a big fan of the former club captain and the Swiss international was reportedly among the candidates being considered when Manchester City were on the lookout for a midfielder. Although the Spaniard would like Xhaka to stay at the club, it is believed that he will not stand in his way if the 27-year-old has his heart set on a return to Germany.

Hertha Berlin's offer is a six-month loan deal with an option to purchase the player for €30 million in the summer and it remains to be seen if the three parties reach an agreement in the coming days.

Also Read: Erling Haaland signs for Borussia Dortmund, Arteta hopes Xhaka won't leave Arsenal and more: Football Transfer News Roundup, 30th December 2019