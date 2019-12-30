Erling Haaland signs for Borussia Dortmund, Arteta hopes Xhaka won't leave Arsenal and more: Football Transfer News Roundup, 30th December 2019

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 30, 2019

Dec 30, 2019 IST SHARE

Erling Braut Haaland

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundups. Here are today's top stories surrounding the biggest clubs in Europe:

Erling Haaland signs four-and-a-half-year deal with Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Erling Braut Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg after the teenage sensation signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Bundesliga giants on Sunday.

The 19-year-old, who has scored 28 goals in 22 appearances in all competitions this season, was heavily linked with the likes of Manchester United, Juventus and RB Leipzig in the run-up to the January transfer window.

Speaking to the official BVB website, Haaland said, "I had the feeling that I definitely wanted to transfer to this club, take this path and play in the incredible atmosphere that Dortmund provides in front of more than 80,000 spectators. I literally cannot wait to get started."

BVB's sporting director, Michael Zorc, added, "We can all look forward to an ambitious, athletic and physically strong centre forward with a strong goal instinct and impressive speed, which we would like to develop further in Dortmund. At the age of 19, Erling is of course just beginning a hopefully great career!"

Also Read: 10 unbelievable records set by Lionel Messi this decade (2010-2019)

Mikel Arteta wants Granit Xhaka to stay at the club

Granit Xhaka

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed his desire to see former captain Granit Xhaka stay at the club despite heavy speculation surrounding his exit.

Advertisement

The Switzerland international is understood to be set for a departure after his agent, Jose Noguera, recently claimed that he has agreed a deal to join Hertha Berlin in the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old was omitted from the Gunners squad that faced Chelsea in their 2-1 defeat on Sunday despite making a start in Arteta's first game in charge as manager.

When asked about Xhaka's absence from the game, the former Manchester City assistant manager claimed that the player had started to "feel ill after the Bournemouth game". When questioned about the possibility of the midfielder's exit next month, the Spaniard simply replied, "I hope he doesn't leave in January."

Manchester United and PSG battling over Ricardo Pereira

Ricardo Pereira

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly battling for the services of Leicester City right-back Ricardo Pereira.

According to Le10Sport, the Foxes are understood to be open to doing business in the upcoming summer transfer window after having shown reluctance in letting the Portugal international go earlier this summer.

While the Red Devils view Pereira as a player moulded in Antonio Valencia's likeness, PSG want the 26-year-old to permanently replace Thomas Meunier when his contract at the Parc des Princes expires in the summer.

Also Read: 10 unbelievable records set by Cristiano Ronaldo this decade (2010-2019)