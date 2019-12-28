10 unbelievable records set by Lionel Messi this decade (2010-2019)

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

Lionel Messi has broken innumerable records this decade

The end of the decade is just around the corner prompting football fans across the world to reminisce some of the greatest talents and mouth-watering performances to have graced pitches in the last 10 years. Two names, in particular, stand out for the extraordinary consistency with which they have transformed the beautiful game and the unprecedented records they have set along the way - Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In this article, we will focus on the Barcelona skipper, as we trace some of his most remarkable achievements in the course of the decennary. The diminutive forward made his senior debut in 2004 but he was already tipped for greatness by a section of fans and critics at the time.

You may also like: 10 unbelievable records set by Cristiano Ronaldo this decade (2010-2019)

Since then, the Rosario-born player has carried the hopes of the Catalan faithful on his shoulders and has proven himself more than capable of doing so, having helped the Blaugrana to a club-record 34 trophies including ten La Liga titles, four UEFA Champions Leagues and six Copas del Reys.

Even at 32, the Argentina international is still the engine that drives the Barcelona team and although his role has evolved in the latter part of the decade, he remains one of the most transcendent talents to have emerged not only from La Masia but every other famed academy in football.

Having said that, we take a look at ten of Messi's most incredible records from the present decade:

#1 Most Ballon d'Or wins by a player

Messi and Ronaldo have commanded a stranglehold over the prestigious Ballon d'Or for more than a decade and this duopoly even intensified the already-existing rivalry between the two players.

The talismanic pair previously shared the record for the most number of wins (5) but the Argentine skipper finally got the better of his Portuguese counterpart when he won the highly-coveted prize for a record sixth time on December 2 this year.

Advertisement

Messi's 6th Ballon d'Or took a trip to Camp Nou.



A familiar sight for Barcelona fans 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 pic.twitter.com/fy9ypGMyud — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 7, 2019

The win makes him the player with the most Ballon d'Or wins in history, having previously won the award in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015.

Messi fought off competition from Liverpool defender and Champions League winner Virgil van Dijk as well as Juventus marksman Cristiano Ronaldo.

#2 La Liga's all-time top scorer and assist provider

Messi tops the all-time goals and assists charts in La Liga

Messi has cemented his status as La Liga's greatest-ever goal-scorer after surpassing Telmo Zarra's record of 251 goals by scoring a hat-trick against Sevilla in November 2014. At the time, the achievement marked the first time in 55 years that any player has touched the record.

Since then, the 32-year-old has increased his tally in the Spanish top-flight to 432 goals from just 465 games, a milestone that will take some time for any player to beat. His closest competitor is Ronaldo, who tallied 311 goals during his nine-year stint with Real Madrid and Zarra, who previously held the record for more than five decades.

The Argentine wizard also boasts of being the finest creator in the league's history with 169 assists to his name. He is followed by Xavi Hernandez with 126 assists and Ronaldo with 95.

1 / 5 NEXT