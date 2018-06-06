Arsenal transfer news: Highly-rated PSG youngster to sign for the club this week, Gelson Martins linked and more - June 6, 2018

Arsenal are closing in on a deal for one of France's highly rated talents.

Unai Emery is ready to welcome his second signing this week

With Unai Emery now being named as the new Arsenal boss, the hunt for Arsene Wenger's successor has finally come to an end. But the remaining transfer period will be crucial for the Gunners as the new manager will have a lot of decisions to make regarding the ins and outs at the club.

Arsenal have been linked with numerous players day in day out for the past few weeks. Some rumours raise eyebrows, some seem realistic while some are there just for the sake of it. In this segment, we will take a look a look at all the major advancements that happen in the transfer world concerning Arsenal.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the transfer reports featuring Arsenal that made headlines on June 6:

Arsenal to sign Yacine Adli this week

Goal can reveal that Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign PSG youngster Yacine Adli. The 17-year-old midfielder will join the Gunners for a compensation fee of £223,000 this week. Adli rejected an extension from his boyhood club to sign for the Premier League giants.

Adli was offered a new deal by PSG but the youngster was reluctant over his future at the high spending club. Meanwhile, Arsenal have guaranteed him playing time in the first team squad and have hence offered him a three-year deal, with a two-year extension option.

The teenager will be reunited with Unai Emery at the Emirates. It was Emery who gave Adli his PSG senior debut last season. The midfielder came on as a substitute against Caen in a 0-0 league encounter.

Liverpool enter Caglar Soyuncu race

Arsenal have made Freiburg centre-back Caglar Soyuncu as one of their top targets this summer. But according to Turkish Football (via the Mirror), Liverpool are the latest club to enter the frame for the 21-year-old. It is reported that Liverpool yesterday scouted Soyuncu during Turkey's friendly against Russia.

Liverpool are eyeing a partner for Virgil Van Dijk and may decide to go for the highly rated Bundesliga prospect. Arsenal are keen on landing Soyuncu with the player also admitting to the club's interest in him. Freiburg are set to demand £35 million for the in-demand defender.

Arsenal linked with Gelson Martins

Sporting Lisbon winger Gelson Martins is reportedly on Arsenal's radar. O Jogo has tipped the Gunners to rival Juventus for the signature of the Portuguese winger.

The Bianconeri are on the lookout for Juan Cuadrado's replacement whereas Arsenal are in the market for a wide player. Martins has a contract with Sporting Lisbon until 2022 and reportedly has a release clause of €60 million.