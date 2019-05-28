Arsenal transfer news: "Only thing that would make me unhappy is not playing," says Ghanaian Gunners target

Thomas Partey is reportedly unhappy at Atletico Madrid

What's the story?

Atletico Madrid's defensive midfielder, Thomas Partey can leave the club if his €50 million release clause is met, according to his agent Daniel Jimenez. There are media reports linking him to Manchester United and Arsenal.

In case you didn't know

Thomas Partey is an Atletico Madrid youth academy product. He had loan spells at RCD Mallorca and UD Almeria as a youngster and he eventually got promoted to the first team in 2015.

Since then, he has been steadily on the rise and has earned the reputation of one of the best destroyers in La Liga. The Ghana international, who turns 26 next month, is a versatile player and he can also play as a right-back.

He has earned the trust of Diego Simeone over the years and has cemented his role at the club after the departure of former captain Gabi Hernandez.

The heart of the matter

Spanish media house AS states that the player is unhappy because he's always judged and his errors being judged with far more scrutiny than usual which is affecting his morale.

‘I can say that right now, I haven't talked to anyone, even if Inter is a top club,' his agent told Passione.

‘There's a €50m (£43.5m) release clause in his contract, a figure that's cheap for a player like Thomas. ‘We'll wait for the season to end and then we'll see.'

What's next?

The player has insisted that he is happy playing at Atletico.

"I don't know what the future holds for me but as long as I play and they are happy with me here then there is no need flirting with others.

"So the only thing that would make me unhappy will be not playing.

"I think most footballers can understand that not playing is the greatest torture any professional footballer can go through," the Ghanaian said.

He has a contract with the Rojiblancos till 2023 and the player will decide on his future post his national duties with Ghana who will participate in the Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Egypt next month.