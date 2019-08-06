Arsenal Transfer News: Philippe Coutinho is close to joining the Gunners on loan from Barcelona

Sevilla FC v FC Barcelona - La Liga

What's the story?

In another twist in this summer transfer window, Philippe Coutinho is reportedly close to joining Arsenal on a loan deal, according to French publication, L'Equipe.

In case you didn't know...

Coutinho's future at Camp Nou has been the subject of heavy speculation following his failure to prove his massive price-tag for the Blaugrana since his arrival from Liverpool in January 2018.

The Brazil international was linked with a return to the Premier League and was even tipped to make his way back to Anfield this summer.

Arsenal and Manchester United have been linked with the player in recent weeks but Barcelona themselves have shown no imminent signs that they will sell the former Reds star.

After Arsenal's defeat to Barcelona in a pre-season game, Unai Emery spoke in an interview and distanced himself from the rumours, bluntly stating that the club has never spoken about the Brazilian.

Coutinho's agent, Kia Joorabchian, recently addressed reports of Coutinho's exit from Barcelona and claimed that the player will not be leaving Barca anytime soon.

The heart of the matter

According to L'Equipe, Coutinho, who is contracted to Barcelona till June 2023, will be loaned out to the Gunners this summer, with the deal reportedly nearing a close.

Arsenal have already made a bunch of exciting additions to their squad and even broke their transfer record to sign Nicolas Pepe from Lille. They have also secured the services of Dani Ceballos on a season-long loan from Real Madrid, William Saliba from Saint-Etienne, and Brazilian teenager Gabriel Martinelli.

The North London outfit have bought impressive players in the final third of the field, but appear to have overlooked their defensive crisis. The club may have signed Saliba but the defender was immediately sent back to his former club on a season-long loan, leaving them short of defenders.

Furthermore, Arsenal have confirmed the exit of Koscielny, who will be joining Bordeaux after completing his medical at the French club earlier today.

What's next?

With Emery having denied rumours of Coutinho's move to the Premier League club, it remains to be seen if the sensational deal truly materialises.