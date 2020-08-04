In today's Arsenal transfer news roundup, we have the latest regarding the future of Willian, the Gunners' pursuit of a Brazilian central defender, and more.

Arsenal closing in on the signing of Manchester United target Gabriel Magalhães

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhães, according to reports in France (via Metro). The 22-year-old Lille defender has caught the eye of many of the top clubs across Europe, and it has been reported that Manchester United, Everton, and Napoli are interested in signing him.

However, according to reports, Arsenal are now in pole position to sign the Brazilian, who has previously expressed his desire to play in the Premier League. It had been reported earlier that Gabriel was close to a move to Napoli, who have already signed his teammate Victor Osimhen, but Arsenal have now leapfrogged the Italian outfit to be in the race to sign the left-footed defender.

Manchester United are also keen on signing the defender as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to improve his defence ahead of next season.

Earlier in the season, Lille president Gerard Lopez had boldly claimed that the Brazilian was one of the best in the world in his position.

"I feel he (Gabriel) is among the top five dominant central defenders in Europe right now."

Willian wants Arsenal move because of Mikel Arteta

Willian looks set to depart Stamford Bridge

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Willian for a while now, with the Brazilian winger refusing to extend his contract with Chelsea. Now, reliable journalist David Ornstein has claimed that a formal offer from the Gunners for the Brazilian winger is imminent, although a final decision has not yet been made.

Ornstein has further added that Willian is inclined to join Arsenal, not because of a lucrative financial package -- as he has better offers on the table -- but because of head coach Mikel Arteta. Ornstein said:

"With Arsenal, we’re led to believe a formal offer will be coming imminently of a three-year contract, and that Willian is most inclined to take that. He hasn’t made a final decision yet, but it would appear that that’s his preference and not because of money – because Arsenal are not presenting the biggest financial offer – but what’s appealing about Arsenal to Willian is Mikel Arteta.

"Arteta wants to sign Willian, he’s asked for him to be signed. Willian’s been on Arsenal’s target list for quite some time, but this is now clearly being led by Arteta, who sees Willian as an ideal signing, really. He is 31 going on 32, but that means he brings experience. He can help the young players that Arsenal are trying to develop come through and he can also help bring a winning mentality and culture that Arsenal are trying to build and don’t forget, he comes as a free transfer."

Arsenal interested in Brentford winger

Arsenal are interested in signing highly-rated Brentford winger Said Benrahama, according to reports. The 24-year-old has played a pivotal role in helping his team reach the Championship play-off final and has caught the eye of a number of Premier League clubs.

According to reports, Arsenal along with Aston Villa, West Ham United, and Leeds United are interested in the signing of the mercurial winger. However, it remains to be seen if Arsenal have the transfer budget to fund a move for the Algerian.