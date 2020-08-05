Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners close to completing first signing, advanced negotiations with Barcelona star, and more - 5th August 2020

In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have the latest as the Gunners close in on their first signing of the transfer window, reports suggesting they are in advanced negotiations with a Barcelona star and more.

Arsenal close to completing Willian capture

Arsenal are close to completing the free transfer of Chelsea winger Willian, according to French outlet le10sport. The Gunners had been monitoring the contract situation of the Brazilian for a while now, and, after the 31-year-old failed to agree terms with the Stamford Bridge outfit over a new deal, the Emirates outfit have pounced on the player.

According to the report, Arsenal have offered Willian a two-year deal with an option to extend for a third year. This is contrary to what was reported earlier, that the Gunners had offered the Brazilian a straight three-year deal.

Manchester United, PSG, and Arsenal are said to be the three clubs who were in contact with Willian's representatives but the Brazilian was enticed by the opportunity to work with Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal in advanced negotiations with Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho

Arsenal are in advanced negotiations with Barcelona for the services of Philippe Coutinho, according to Spanish outlet Sport. The Brazilian has been out of favour at Barcelona for a while, and has spent the current season on loan at Bayern Munich.

The Blaugrana have been looking to raise funds to finance new signings and consider Coutinho as one of the assets that can help them achieve that. The Brazilian arrived from Liverpool in 2018 in a deal worth £145 million approximately, but soon found himself out of favour at the Catalan outfit.

Arsenal have been in close touch with Kia Joorabchian -- who represents both Willian and Coutinho -- in recent times and are set to leverage this relationship to bring the former Liverpool man to North London. According to the report, Arsenal are currently in advanced negotiations with Barcelona, however, whether it will be a loan deal or a permanent one is not very clear at the moment.

Arsenal consider Malang Sarr as Diego Carlos alternative

Advertisement

Arsenal are considering a move for former Nice defender Malang Sarr, should they fail in their pursuit of Sevilla defender Diego Carlos. Carlos is Arsenal's first choice, however, a move for the Brazilian could prove to be difficult because of his reported £60 million release clause.

Sarr, meanwhile, is a free agent and really suits Arsenal -- who are currently struggling with the financial uncertainties posed by the Coronavirus pandemic. According to the report, should Arsenal fail to bring Diego Carlos to North London, they would turn their attention to Sarr.