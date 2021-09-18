Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners contemplating player plus cash deal for La Liga star, Serie A duo interested in French striker, and more - 18th September 2021

Arsenal secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Burnley on Saturday (September 18) in the Premier League. The Gunners took the lead through Martin Odegaard in the 30th minute and rode their luck to secure all three points. Mikel Arteta will also be pleased to pick up another clean sheet in the process.

In today's Arsenal transfer news, the club are reportedly plotting a player-plus-cash deal for a Moroccan striker, who was in fine form last season. A Gunners striker is also attracting attention from two Serie A giants.

Arsenal contemplating player plus cash deal for Youssef En-Nesyri

Arsenal are contemplating a move for Youssef En-Nesyri

Arsenal are contemplating a player-plus-cash deal for Youssef En-Nesyri, according to The Hard Tackle via Rudy Galetti. The Gunners have already identified the Moroccan as a potential replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Mikel Arteta is looking to bolster his attack in January and wants the Sevilla player at the Emirates. The Premier League giants are even willing to include Alexandre Lacazette to sweeten the deal.

Arsenal have struggled in front of goal in recent times and have scored just twice in the league in five games. Arteta is eyeing an upgrade on the faltering Aubameyang, while Lacazette's future at the Emirates is hardly set in stone. En-Nesyri has emerged as a solution, given his outstanding run of form. The Moroccan scored 18 goals in the league last season, helping Sevilla finish within the top four.

Arsenal are enticed by his qualities and believe he can be a hit at the Emirates. The Gunners are planning to use the La Liga side's interest in Lacazette to get a deal over the line. The Frenchman is yet to score a goal in the league this season and the Premier League giants are ready to offload him.

AC Milan and Juventus interested in Alexandre Lacazette

Alexandre Lacazette is wanted by two Serie A giants.

AC Milan and Juventus are interested in Alexandre Lacazette, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. The Frenchman is currently in the final 12 months of his Arsenal contract and has done little in recent times to warrant an extension. The Gunners are aware he could leave for free next summer and are willing to listen to offers for him at the turn of the year.

The Serie A duo are both keeping a close eye on Lacazette's situation. Juventus have struggled this season since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and have a knack for picking up players on a free transfer. AC Milan have found success with Olivier Giroud and want to repeat the trick with Lacazette.

Mikel Arteta cannot guarantee Bernd Leno the No. 1 spot

Bernd Leno is no longer guaranteed a place in the starting eleven at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has hinted that Bernd Leno is no longer guaranteed a starting place at Arsenal. The German shot-stopper saw Aaron Ramsdale picked ahead of him in the last two games. The Gunners manager has claimed his goalkeepers will have to fight for their place in the team.

"What I said to the goalkeepers in the last two or three years is that we don’t want to do that (make assurances)," said Arteta.

