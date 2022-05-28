Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners edging closer to Atletico Madrid striker, William Saliba backed to stay at the Emirates, and more - 28 May 2022

Arsenal are likely to have a busy summer ahead. Mikel Arteta has taken his team to the Europa League but needs reinforcements to push for a top-four finish next season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are edging closer to an Atletico Madrid striker. Elsewhere, Kevin Campbell believes William Saliba will stay at the Emirates beyond the summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from May 28 2022.

Arsenal edging closer to signing Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata could be on the move this summer

Arsenal are edging closer to securing the signature of Alvaro Morata, according to The Hard Tackle via SPORT. The Atletico Madrid striker is likely to leave the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium this summer. The Spaniard is currently on loan at Juventus, who have a €35m option to sign him permanently. However, the Bianconeri will only keep Morata if Los Rojiblancos reduce their asking price.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Álvaro Morata is ‘very close’ to signing for Arsenal for a fee of around €30m.



(Source: @Sport) Álvaro Morata is ‘very close’ to signing for Arsenal for a fee of around €30m.(Source: @Sport) 🚨 Álvaro Morata is ‘very close’ to signing for Arsenal for a fee of around €30m. (Source: @Sport) https://t.co/r8SWb6X2F7

Barcelona are also monitoring the 29-year-old as an alternative to Robert Lewandowski. The Gunners have now entered the fray. Mikel Arteta wants a new striker to lead the line at the Emirates next season and has zeroed in on Morata. The Spaniard could be available in a €30m deal and would be a cheaper alternative to Victor Osimhen and Gabriel Jesus.

Kevin Campbell tips William Saliba to stay at the Emirates

William Saliba has caught the eye with Marseille this season

Kevin Campbell is convinced that William Saliba will stay at the Emirates next season. The French defender spent a fruitful loan spell with Marseille this season and has expressed a desire to return to the Ligue 1 side.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



There will be conversation on potential new contract soon, up to Saliba too. Arsenal plan for William Saliba has not changed: he's considered an important player for present and future, both Arteta and Edu want him as part of the team for next season.There will be conversation on potential new contract soon, up to Saliba too. Arsenal plan for William Saliba has not changed: he's considered an important player for present and future, both Arteta and Edu want him as part of the team for next season. ⚪️🔴 #AFC There will be conversation on potential new contract soon, up to Saliba too.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Campbell insisted that Saliva will be integrated into the first-team squad next season.

"No. He is an Arsenal player. He is going nowhere. All of these comments in the media… Saliba said this, Saliba said that, it doesn’t matter. He is an Arsenal player. He is under contract and the club want him back. Arsenal did what is best for the player and the club last summer by getting him back to France. He has played regular football this season and it’s gone really well," said Campbell.

He continued:

"Now he is ready. He is coming back and he is going to be integrated into the first team squad. It is as simple as that. A player can say what he likes. If he is under contract somewhere else there is nothing he can do about it.”

Gabby Agbonlahor believes Gunners can sign Everton striker on a cut-price deal

Dominic Calvert-Lewin could leave Goodison Park this summer

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor believes Everton will have to offload Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a cut-price deal this summer. Arsenal are looking for a striker and have their eyes on the Toffees man.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said Calvert-Lewin's value has come down due to his lack of game time.

"As much as Frank Lampard has got plaudits he will know it’s not good enough, it’s not acceptable to get beat 5-1 by Arsenal. He will know he will need a lot of players out of that door and a lot of players in because they will struggle again next season if they are not careful," said Agbonlahor.

He continued:

"Lampard knows he’s got a busy summer to sort his squad of players out. They will definitely have to sell. But the only player they are going to get money for in that squad is Richarlison. Calvert-Lewin has not played much this season so his value will have gone down. I can’t see anybody spending big money on him at the moment."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury