Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners identify AC Milan midfielder as Youri Tielemans alternative; club face Tottenham Hotspur competition for Borussia Monchengladbach striker, and more - December 1, 2022

Arsenal are leading the Premier League after 14 games. Mikel Arteta's team are five points clear off reigning champions Manchester City in second.

Meanwhile, the north London side have identified an Inter Milan midfielder as an alternative to Youri Tielemans. Elsewhere, the Gunners face competition from Tottenham Hotspur in their quest to sign a Borussia Monchengladbach striker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 1, 2022:

Arsenal identify Hakan Calhanoglu as Youri Tielemans alternative

Hakan Calhanoglu (left) has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal have identified Hakan Calhanoglu as an alternative to Youri Tielemans, according to Inter Live via Leicester Mercury.

The Belgian midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates for a while but has stayed put at Leicester City so far. The 25-year-old has three goals and one assist from 17 appearances for the Foxes this season. With his contract set to expire next summer, the Gunners have been tipped to pick him up on a Bosman in 2023.

However, there’s a growing belief in the north London side that Tielemans could extend his stay at the King Power. As such, Arsenal are keeping their options open and have zeroed in on Calhanoglu as an option. The 28-year-old has been in good form for Inter Milan this season, registering three goals and five assists in 20 games.

Doc @karthikadhaigal



(@interliveit )



Arsenal interested in Inter Milan's Hakan Çalhanoğlu ahead of the January window.

The Turkish midfielder’s contract runs out in 2024, and the Rossoneri are eager to extend his stay. However, the Gunners couldsecure his signature with an offer of €30 million.

Arteta wants to add more quality in the middle of the park in 2023 as he attempts to maintain the club’s steady rise. Although Calhanoglu doesn’t fit into the Spaniard’s youth-centric transfer tactics, he could be a fine fit at the Emirates.

Gunners face Tottenham Hotspur competition for Marcus Thuram

Marcus Thuram (centre) could be on his way to London in January.

Arsenal could face competition from Tottenham Hotspur in their pursuit of Marcus Thuram, according to journalist Ignazio Genuardi via Caught Offside.

The Gunners are looking to strengthen their attack in 2023 and have set their sights on the Borussia Monchengladbach striker. The 25-year-old has been in impeccable form for the Bundesliga giants this season, amassing 13 goals and four assists from 17 games across competitions.

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom



Arsenal have reportedly joined the race to sign Marcus Thuram from Monchengladbach. The forward is not expected to renew his contract with the German side. "The Gunners are looking for an attacker who can enter the offensive rotation for manager Arteta."

Thuram’s contract expires at the end of the season, and Arsenal are planning to lap him up for free next summer. However, Spurs are now ready to leapfrog their local rivals by diving for the Frenchman in January.

Antonio Conte wants to add more bite to his attack and wants to bring in the 25-year-old at the turn of the year. Monchengladbach are likely to let him go for €20 million.

Arsenal not in talks to offload Mohamed Elneny this winter

Mohamed Elneny is not linked with an exit from the Emirates right now.

The Gunners are not looking to offload Mohamed Elneny at the turn of the year, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Egyptian midfielder has been a valuable squad member for Arteta recently but has struggled for game time this season. With Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey firing on all cylinders, Elneny has little chance of breaking into the first team.

The situation has given rise to speculation regarding his future. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that there're no negotiations in place to cash in on the Egyptian.

“It always depends on the opportunities. At the moment, there are no negotiations ongoing to sell Elneny for example; also, Arsenal will be busy with many competitions so it always depends on proposals. … and let’s see if they will sign 1/2 players in January,” wrote Romano.

Elneny has registered five appearances for the north London side across competitions this season.

