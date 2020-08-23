Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners transfer list 10 players, Arsenal in talks for Ligue 1 sensation, and more — 22nd August 2020

In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have the latest news as the Gunners put ten first-team players for sale in a bid to make funds available for a squad overhaul, an update on Gabriel, and more.

Arsenal have transfer-listed ten players

Arsenal have transfer listed as many as ten first-team players, as Mikel Arteta plans a thorough squad overhaul ahead of next season. According to the Times, the Gunners are willing to let go of four defenders, including Calum Chambers and Rob Holding. On top of that, the others facing the exit door include four midfielders, one of whom is Matteo Guendouzi, and two forwards.

The names of the other players who the Gunners are willing to part with have not been made available, but an educated guess would include the likes of Sokratis Papasthapoulous, Saed Kolasinac, Lucas Torreira, and Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsenal need to generate funds and free up wages for new recruits in the transfer window, with Gabriel Magalhaes set to be the next one walking through the doors at London Colney. More on that later.

Arsenal in talks with Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar

Aouar in action for Lyon

Arsenal are set to be involved in a long, drawn-out transfer saga as the Gunners are set to go head to head with Manchester City for the signing of Ligue 1 sensation Houssem Aouar. According to ESPN, the Gunners have held talks with Lyon for the potential signing of the 22-year-old.

The report claims that Arsenal's sporting director, Edu, has established contact with fellow Brazilian, Juninho, who is the sporting director of Lyon. The Gunners are interested in a swap deal for the French midfielder and are willing to offer Matteo Guendouzi and cash for the 22-year-old. However, it is believed that Lyon value Aouar closer to €50 million, and it remains to be seen whether they are interested in Guendouzi.

3 - Houssem Aouar 🇫🇷 has been involved in 3 of Lyon’s last 5 goals in the Champions League (1 goal, 2 assists). Essential.#OLJuve pic.twitter.com/zECpen7dEy — Optajean (@OptaJean) February 26, 2020

Aouar, who was one of the standout performers against Manchester City in the Champions League, has also been linked with a move to the Etihad outfit. According to the report, Aouar is one of the names in the shortlist that Pep Guardiola has prepared for creative midfielders that he would like at the club ahead of next season. It remains to be seen who will come out on top, Guardiola or his former protege, Arteta, in this battle to sign Aouar.

Arsenal complete medical of Gabriel Magalhaes

Arsenal have successfully completed the medical of Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes, according to the Times. According to the report, the Gunners are close to completing the signing of the Brazilian defender having agreed a £27 million fee with Lille.

Arsenal have already agreed personal terms with the 22-year-old over a five-year deal, and are waiting on the final decision from the defender amid keen interest from Napoli and Manchester United.