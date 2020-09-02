Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: PSG submit opening £30m bid for Gunners defender, Arsenal to offload 3 players to fund Thomas Partey signing, and more - 1st September 2020

In today's Arsenal transfer roundup, we have the latest on the future of fan-favourite Hector Bellerin, the Gunners' plan to offload three players to help fund Thomas Partey's signing and more.

Paris Saint-Germain submit £30 million bid for Arsenal defender

Paris Saint-Germain have submitted an initial £30 million bid for Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin, according to The Guardian. The Parisien giants are willing to offer £25 million up front, with another £5 million in add-ons, for the services of the 25-year-old full-back.

According to the report, Bellerin is one of the players that Arsenal do not want to lose but there is an awareness that the Gunners need to sell to raise funds to strengthen other positions and to balance their books.

The Guardian report further claims that PSG have been in regular contact with Arsenal regarding a potential move for Bellerin. The Ligue 1 giants are aiming to improve the right-back position after their recent disappointment in the UEFA Champions League final.

However, PSG are not the only club interested in signing Bellerin, with Bayern Munich and Juventus also closely monitoring his situation. Arsenal are expected to reject PSG's opening bid as they will likely want a significantly improved bid for the defender.

Arsenal hoping to offload three players to fund Thomas Partey signing

After having seen their opening two bids for Thomas Partey rejected by Atletico Madrid, Arsenal are now planning to offload three first-team players in an effort to fund the signing of the 27-year-old.

According to The Mirror, the Gunners are hopeful that the sale of Matteo Guendouzi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos, as well as the loan departure of Rob Holding, will be enough to free up funds to activate the £43-million release clause in Partey's contract.

Atletico Madrid had rejected opening advances from Arsenal, which involved Matteo Guendouzi and an additional £22.5 million for the services of Partey. The La Liga giants are adamant that they would not let go of the midfielder until his release clause is met.

Advertisement

Sokratis is close to completing a £3.5 million move to Napoli while Holding looks set to join Newcastle United on a season-long loan. Arsenal have been trying to offload out-of-favour midfielder Guendouzi but so far only Valencia have registered an interest in him.

Arsenal confirm the signing of Gabriel Magalhaes

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of defender Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille. The 22-year-old, who made 34 appearances in all competitions for the French club, joined the Gunners on a long-term contract in a deal worth £27 million.

Speaking upon his arrival, Gabriel said:

"It was a very surreal experience, there were offers coming from a few different clubs. I spoke a lot with my family and my agents, I also spoke with some of Lille's directors but, as I said, this club's history and traditions and the team project for the next few years were very motivational for my decision to come here. So here I am, wearing the Arsenal shirt - I will give my best for it."