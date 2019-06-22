Arsenal Transfer News: Spanish giants Atletico Madrid looking to sign Hector Bellerin

The 24-year old Hector is reportedly one of the major summer targets for Diego Simeone.

What's the story?

La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are looking to sign Spanish international and Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin.

In case you didn't know...

Hector Bellerin missed a large part of the previous season after suffering a season-ending injury. The defender ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Chelsea in early January and till today, he is still recovering from it.

The heart of the matter

According to the Telegraph, Atletico Madrid are eyeing the former Barcelona youth academy player. Los Rojiblancos are reported to be offering 29-year old Spanish international Vitolo in exchange for the Gunner's full-back.

Vitolo played under Unai Emery during his stint with Sevilla and was part of the side that won three consecutive Europa League titles. In 2017, the 29-year old moved to Atletico Madrid but things have not gone exceptionally well for him.

This season, the winger has struggled with to get game time and have an impact on games. In all, he played just 20 La Liga games and provided one assist.

The departures of veteran right back Juanfran and Bayern bound Lucas Hernandez have created a big void created in the Atletico Madrid's defence. To replace Juanfran, Diego Simeone will have to look into the market for a right back.

Last season, Bellerin was linked to a move to Juventus but they could not match Arsenal's valuation of £50 million. The selling price could remain the same this season and Bellerin still has four more years before his contract ends.

Atletico Madrid hoping to sign Hector Bellerin from Arsenal by offering Vitolo in return. @Matt_Law_DT reports https://t.co/hj81NMXRTv — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) June 21, 2019

What's next?

Arsenal are also in the market for defenders with Hector Bellerin likely to be fit only after the season has started. The Gunners are also expected to sell some of their players who have underperformed this summer.