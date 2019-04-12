Arsenal Transfer News: Unai Emery set to battle PSG for Ander Herrera's signature this summer

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League

What's the story?

Despite announcements that have claimed PSG and Ander Herrera have finalised a three-year contract once his current deal with Manchester United expires, the truth is that talks are not as advanced as they seem. Arsenal boss, Unai Emery, has entered the fray and will try to get Herrera in a last-ditch effort before PSG continue their negotiations.

In case you didn't know...

Ander Herrera will come to the end of his contract with the Red Devils in the summer.

Talks regarding a contract renewal had taken place but Ed Woodward is understood to have rejected Herrera's wage demands of £200,000-per-week, which is £70,000 more than what he currently earns.

Woodward reportedly could not justify paying the Spaniard that much when his role in the side is sporadic.

That's when Paris Saint-Germain made themselves known, offering to pay Herrera the £200,000-per-week he requested from United in a bid to lure him to Paris this summer.

There were various reports made about Herrera agreeing to sign with PSG, but things don't appear to be quite as clear cut as that after all.

The heart of the matter

The French newspaper L'Equipe has claimed that Arsenal have entered the race to sign Ander Herrera in a last-ditch effort, aiming to snatch him from PSG's grasp before a deal can be finalised.

Arsenal can, of course, offer the 29-year-old Premier League football as well as a base in London, rather than Manchester. These two factors might be appealing, but PSG have money to burn, so any wage demands Herrera mentions can be met by the club with ease.

It all depends on whether Herrera wants to play in the Premier League or Ligue 1.

He's certainly not at the point in his career where he is surplus to requirements with a Premier League side, as, in fact, he could become a key player for most teams and would provide real stability to Arsenal's midfield, but a new challenge in France could be slightly more tempting.

PSG want Herrera to fill the void that Rabiot will leave behind when he, too, leaves once his contract expires this summer.

What's next?

Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain will continue their hunt for Herrera, probably the best soon-to-be free agent on the market right now, but who will come out on top is anyone's guess.

